Burial numbers in Jakarta indicate coronavirus toll is higher than officially reported

Workers move a coffin of a victim of the coronavirus to a burial site at a cemetery in Jakarta on April 15, 2020. Jakarta is the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the world’s fourth most populous country. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Jakarta is the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the world’s fourth most populous country
JAKARTA: Burials in Jakarta remained close to record highs in April, official data showed on Friday, indicating there may have been many more deaths from COVID-19 in the city than have been officially recorded.
The 4,377 burials, combined with 4,422 burials in March, indicate that 2,500 more people have died in the city in the past two months than the average for the period.
The burials data, from the website of the city’s parks and cemeteries department, does not identify the cause of death.
Jakarta is the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the world’s fourth most populous country. According to the central government, there had been 375 COVID-19 deaths in the capital as of Saturday.
Overall, Indonesia has had 800 deaths from the disease, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Friday.
Asked about the Jakarta burial figures, Yurianto said that official figures for coronavirus deaths included only those who died after testing positive for the disease.
Some people who died with COVID-19 symptoms were not tested at all, while others had their samples collected “incorrectly,” Yurianto said. He did not elaborate on what the incorrect samples meant.
The March burial figure for Jakarta was the highest since such data began being collected a decade ago, nearly one third higher than any month in that period. City Governor Anies Baswedan said at the time: “I’m struggling to find another reason than unreported COVID-19 deaths.”
Baswedan could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.
The April burials figure fell only slightly although many people left the city for their home villages in the first three weeks of the month.
A spokesman for the Jakarta provincial government declined to answer questions about the burials data and the number of people who had left the city.
“We don’t have daily data to get a precise trend. However, deducting for out-migration, it’s not slowing down yet,” said one Jakarta-based epidemiologist, who asked not to be identified.
Authorities introduced a soft lockdown on Jakarta in March, closing schools and some businesses. On April 24 travel out of the city was strictly banned in an effort to stop more people leaving for the annual post-Ramadan exodus from Greater Jakarta.
Indonesia has had 10,551 confirmed cases of the illness, the Health Ministry’s Yurianto said on Friday.
A Reuters review of data from 16 of Indonesia’s 34 provinces showed this week that more than 2,200 people have died with acute symptoms of COVID-19 but were not recorded as victims of the disease.

London court throws out part of Duchess Meghan’s privacy claim against newspaper

Updated 17 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

London court throws out part of Duchess Meghan’s privacy claim against newspaper

  • Lawyers for the duchess say the publication of her letter by the paper was a misuse of private information
  • Meghan and Harry are now living in the Los Angeles area having stepped down from their royal roles at the end of March
Updated 17 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: London's High Court on Friday threw out part of a claim brought by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for breaching her privacy.
Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles its Mail on Sunday newspaper printed in February last year which included parts of a letter she had sent to her father, Thomas Markle.
At a hearing last week, the paper's lawyer argued that allegations it had acted dishonestly and had stoked the family rift should be removed from the case along with references to other articles about the royal which Meghan says were false.
"I agree that all three categories of allegation should be struck out of the Particulars of Claim," judge Mark Warby said in his ruling.
Lawyers for the duchess say the publication of her letter by the paper was a misuse of private information and breached her copyright. They are seeking aggravated damages.
As part of the claim, they had accused the Mail and other tabloids of harassing, humiliating and manipulating Thomas Markle, and contributing towards a fallout between him and his daughter. The two have not spoken since her glitzy wedding to Harry in May 2018.
The paper rejected the allegation it had acted dishonestly or maliciously by publishing extracts of the letter she sent her father in August 2018 and said it was "remarkable" the claim about the treatment of Markle had been made without the duchess having contacted him to see if he agreed.
"Today’s ruling makes very clear that the core elements of this case do not change and will continue to move forward," said a spokesman for Schillings, Meghan's law firm.
He added: "The Duchess’ rights were violated; the legal boundaries around privacy were crossed. As part of this process, the extremes to which The Mail on Sunday used distortive, manipulative, and dishonest tactics to target The Duchess of Sussex have been put on full display."
Meghan and Harry are now living in the Los Angeles area having stepped down from their royal roles at the end of March.
The case will still go on to a full trial but no date for it has yet been set.

