Indonesia bans Ramadan exodus to curb virus spread

Customer wears a protective face mask and plastic gloves while buying food at a traditional market in Jakarta. (Reuters)
Updated 25 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • The ban will also prevent the potential for a second wave of infections, says doctor
JAKARTA: Indonesia has banned the annual Ramadan exodus of city dwellers to their hometowns in a move hailed by medical professionals struggling with a surge in coronavirus infections in the country.

 The ban, announced by President Joko Widodo in a teleconference Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, follows a transport ministry survey showing that 68 percent of people had decided to cancel their homecoming at the end of Ramadan, while 24 percent still planned on traveling and 7 percent had already left. 

 “It means there is still a very big percentage of people willing to travel,” Widodo said.

“After we issued a travel ban for civil servants, military, police and employees of state-owned enterprises, I want to announce that we will ban mudik (the annual exodus) altogether,” he said. 

 Dr. Daeng Faqih, president-elect of the Indonesian Doctors Association, welcomed the decision, saying the ban would stop the “uncontrollable” spread of coronavirus by young travelers, who could infect their parents and other elderly people in areas where health care facilities are scarce.

 “The ban will also prevent the potential for a second wave of infections when travelers return to the greater Jakarta area after Eid,” Faqih told Arab News on Wednesday.

In late March, the association urged the president to impose the ban, but Widodo said that he was merely advising people against travel, while one of his chief ministers, Luhut Pandjaitan, said that allowing people to travel would help maintain some economic activity. 

FASTFACT

Hard-pressed doctors welcome move as Jakarta becomes infection ‘red zone.’

 Virus-stricken Jakarta is at the center of Indonesia’s coronavirus outbreak and along with its suburbs has become an infection “red zone.”

 Indonesia has recorded more than 7,400 cases up till Wednesday — more than half in Jakarta.

 Every year, millions of people travel from the capital and other major cities to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families. Most travel takes place on the island of Java — home to 141 million people and the capital Jakarta. According to the transport ministry, about 18 million people journeyed home during the “mudik” season in 2019.

Indonesia Transport Society Chairman Agus Taufik Mulyono told Arab News that the official ban will reinforce appeals by religious leaders to avoid returning home.

Mulyono called for added controls on transport to strengthen the ban.

 “To make the ban more effective, the government should also suspend intercity buses and other modes of mass transportation, and restrict access to fuel to vehicles that transport basic goods,” he said. 

2 cats in NY become first US pets to test positive for virus

Updated 22 April 2020
AP

  • The cats are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods
Updated 22 April 2020
AP

NEW YORK: Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials said Wednesday.
The cats, which had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods, the US Department of Agriculture and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The finding, which comes after positive tests in some tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo, adds to a small number of confirmed cases of the virus in animals worldwide. US authorities say that while it appears some animals can get the virus from people, there’s no indication the animals are transmitting it to human beings.
“We don’t want people to panic. We don’t want people to be afraid of pets” or to rush to test them en masse, said Dr. Casey Barton Behravesh, a CDC official who works on human-animal health connections. “There’s no evidence that pets are playing a role in spreading this disease to people.”
Still, the CDC is recommending that people prevent their pets from interacting with people or animals outside their homes — by keeping cats indoors and dogs out of dog parks, for instance.
Coronavirus testing for pets isn’t recommended unless an animal has been exposed to a person with COVID-19 and the animal has symptoms of the disease — and tests have ruled out more common possible causes, said Dr. Jane Rooney of the USDA. Veterinarians who think testing is warranted are supposed to contact state officials to decide.
Barton Behravesh said the animal tests are done at veterinary labs and use different chemicals than human tests, which have been in short supply during the crisis.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.
Scientists are working to understand the potential for transmission to animals in homes, farms and elsewhere. So far, it doesn’t appear that livestock or poultry are susceptible, Rooney said.
The two cats live in different parts of the state; the USDA and CDC wouldn’t say where specifically.
The first cat fell ill about a week after a person in its household had a short respiratory illness, though the person’s ailment wasn’t confirmed to be COVID-19, Barton Behravesh said. The animal goes outdoors at times and might have come into contact with an infected person in the area, she said.
The second cat’s owner tested positive for COVID-19 before the cat became sick, officials said. Another cat in the same home hasn’t shown any signs of illness.
The agencies have recommended that any pet owners with COVID-19 avoid petting, snuggling or other contact with their animals as much as possible, including wearing a face covering while caring for them.
There have been a handful of reports outside the US of pet dogs or cats becoming infected after close contact with contagious people, including a Hong Kong dog that tested positive for a low level of the pathogen in February and early March. Hong Kong agriculture authorities concluded that pet dogs and cats couldn’t pass the virus to human beings but could test positive if exposed by their owners.
A tiger at the Bronx Zoo had what was believed to be the first confirmed coronavirus case in an animal in the US or a tiger anywhere. The 4-year-old Malayan tiger, named Nadia, was tested after starting to showing signs of illness on March 27, 11 days after the zoo closed to the public because of the virus.
Three other tigers and three lions later showed symptoms. Tests subsequently confirmed they all had the virus, as did another tiger that shares their exhibit but didn’t show any signs of illness, the zoo said Wednesday.
All the affected cats are doing well, with good appetites and much less coughing, the zoo said.
Zoo officials said they believe the animals were exposed by a keeper who had the virus but wasn’t showing symptoms at the time. Staffers who work with the cats have since started wearing infection-protection garb.

