WASHINGTON: US presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday emphatically denied sexually assaulting a former staffer, saying the incident she claims occurred in 1993 “never happened.”
“They aren’t true. This never happened,” Biden said of the accusations made by Tara Reade, a former staffer in his US Senate office.
Biden, who broke a month of silence on the accusations with his statement, said Reade’s then-supervisor and former senior staffers in his office “have said, unequivocally, that she never came to them and complained or raised issues.”
US Democratic presidential bet Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation
US Democratic presidential bet Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation
- Joe Biden breaks a month of silence on the accusations
WASHINGTON: US presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday emphatically denied sexually assaulting a former staffer, saying the incident she claims occurred in 1993 “never happened.”