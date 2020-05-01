Success of Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 testing allows easing of restrictions for Ramadan

JEDDAH: A variety of testing techniques have helped the Saudi Ministry of Health to track and treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, allowing the Kingdom to relax certain restrictions during Ramadan.

“We mark down geographical or populated areas where there’s a high chance of huge spread. They are dealt with by implementing preventive measures, and it is then treated as a concentrated area, which in turn protects the areas surrounding them,” said ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.

Area evaluations and virus outbreak are being evaluated continuously, he added. “Whenever we feel the need to raise preventive measures on certain areas, or lessen them, it is all dependent on these evaluations.”

On Friday, 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom, 17 percent of which were Saudis and 83 percent expats, taking the total number of cases in Saudi Arabia to 24,097. Of those, 20,373 were active and 117 patients were in a critical condition.

Al-Aly announced 392 new recoveries, taking that total to 3,555, with seven people passing away, raising the death toll to 169. The latest deaths involved a Saudi man and six expats from Makkah and Jeddah and aged between 46 and 75. All had been suffering from chronic diseases.

“Those who have a high risk of contracting the virus, aged 65 and above, or individuals with chronic diseases and weak immune systems should be careful and should not go outside to shop. It would be best if they stayed at home, and someone else do their shopping for them,” he said.

For those having to shop, he warned them to stay away from crowded areas and leave busy stores.

Individuals were also reminded to keep at least one-and-a-half meters’ distance from other people, wear a face mask, wash their hands or make sure to disinfect them when outside, pay for items electronically and not in cash, and avoid touching their faces.