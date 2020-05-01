You are here

Abu Dhabi stem cell center develops ‘promising’ new COVID-19 treatment

The Emirati Ministry of Economy said on Friday it had granted a patent to the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) to develop a COVID-19 treatment further through the use of stem cells. (Twitter: Emirates News Agency)
Arab News

  • The treatment was given to 73 patients suffering with COVID-19 who then recovered
LONDON: An aerosol treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by a team of doctors and researchers in the UAE had shown “promising” results, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

The treatment was given to 73 patients suffering with COVID-19 in the UAE and all of them went on to make a complete recovery.

The Emirati Ministry of Economy said on Friday it had granted a patent to the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) to develop the treatment further through the use of stem cells.

According to WAM, stem cells are extracted from the patient’s blood and then reintroduced in an “activated” state to the lungs through inhalation after being nebulized into a fine mist.

ADSCC researchers said the mist had a therapeutic effect, helping to regenerate lung cells and alter the response of the immune system to stop it from overreacting to the COVID-19 infection and causing more damage to healthy cells.

The treatment has undergone and successfully passed the first stage of clinical trials with further tests to demonstrate its effectiveness being carried out over the next two weeks.

The new treatment was provided to patients in conjunction with standard treatment protocols for COVID-19 and will continue to be used as an aid to these methods not as a substitute for them, the report added.

On Friday, the UAE had 13,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 111 deaths and 2,543 recoveries.

Afghan president, feuding rival reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Afghan president, feuding rival reach ‘tentative’ agreement

  • Abdullah Abdullah: We have made progress in negotiations and reached tentative agreement on a range of principles
  • Abdullah: We hope to finalize the political agreement at the earliest so that we can pay undivided attention to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic
KABUL: A bitter feud between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah appeared closer to resolution Friday after Abdullah said the two men had moved forward in talks.
“We have made progress in negotiations and reached tentative agreement on a range of principles. Work on details is underway to finalize the agreement,” Abdullah said on Twitter.
Abdullah previously served as Afghanistan’s “chief executive” under a power-sharing deal with Ghani, but lost that post following last year’s presidential elections that Ghani won amid claims of fraud.
Instead of accepting defeat, Abdullah proclaimed himself president, a title he uses to this day, though the international community only recognizes Ghani.
The dispute has proved a huge distraction for Afghanistan at a terrible time, with the coronavirus crisis worsening daily and the Taliban stepping up attacks despite a deal they signed with the US in February.
“We hope to finalize the political agreement at the earliest so that we can pay undivided attention to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring a just, dignified and lasting peace, and confronting the security and economic challenges in a spirit of national unity and solidarity,” Abdullah tweeted.
Ghani’s office did not immediately comment.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, an Aghan official told AFP that Abdullah has made a multi-pronged proposal to Ghani.
The offer would see Abdullah appointed to lead eventual peace talks with the Taliban while also getting a 50-percent share of the government including several high-ranking positions for his allies.
Abdullah would also gain the title of “executive prime minister,” the official said, stressing that Ghani has not accepted the proposal.
On Thursday, Ghani’s second vice president, Sarwar Danish, confirmed that Abdullah would be leading the country’s peace council.
“Efforts are underway to finalize an agreement with Dr. Abdullah within the framework of a National Participation Government,” Danish said.

