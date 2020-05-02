You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Normalcy’ in Kashmir will be ‘peace of the graveyard’ 

‘Normalcy’ in Kashmir will be ‘peace of the graveyard’ 

Indian policemen detain a Indian Kashmiri in Srinagar on April 1, 2018. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pwkr9

Updated 25 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

‘Normalcy’ in Kashmir will be ‘peace of the graveyard’ 

  • India trying to change the demography of the region, says journalist Geelani
Updated 25 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Gowhar Geelani has become the second Srinagar-based journalist to be charged under India’s anti-terrorism law in the past few days, fueling concerns among Kashmiri reporters that authorities in the Indian-administered region are stepping up attempts to silence all critical voices.

“India wants to establish the peace of a graveyard in Kashmir by silencing indigenous voices and demonstrating a false sense of normalcy in the region,” Geelani told Arab News in an exclusive interview on Thursday.
“The larger aim seems to be to silence the articulate civil voices in Kashmir — it is not an attack on me or any other journalist, it is an assault on the institution of journalism and civility,” he said.
On April 22, Geelani was booked by Srinagar police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which allows authorities to designate individuals as terrorists.
Police said in a statement that they had received information from sources that: “An individual named Gowhar Geelani was indulging in unlawful activities through his writings on social media.”
“Is asking question or expressing opinion in democracy an act of terror? It is bizarre and concocted and motivated,” said the journalist, who has been recognized for his book “Kashmir: Rage and Reason,” which was released last year.
On April 21, Srinagar-based photojournalist Masrat Zahra was booked under UAPA for engaging in “anti-national activities” on social media. In the same week, another Kashmiri journalist, Peerzada Ashiq, who works for prominent national daily The Hindu, was booked on charges that one of his recent stories was “factually incorrect and could cause fear or alarm in the minds of the public.”

FASTFACT

Questioning of journalists has intensified following India’s decision to revoke Article 370, a 70-year-old provision that had given autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Geelani, the silencing of journalists will not be limited to Kashmir but will spread across the whole country. “The authoritarian mindset cannot act democratically and will use the instrument of the state to muzzle opinions and the press elsewhere in the country also,” he said.
Questioning of journalists has intensified following India’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian constitution, a 70-year-old provision that had given autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
New Delhi took away the state’s special status on Aug. 5, 2019, leading to a subsequent curfew and a complete lockdown in the area.
“Such acts show nervousness on the part of the government which took away the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir, and despite all the harsh measures it is not able to restore normalcy in the state,” Geelani said, adding that there was “a larger design in pursuing such political agenda” when the world was preoccupied with containing the danger of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The government is bringing new domicile law making provisions for outsiders to settle in the region, changing names of places and attempting delimitation of legislative constituencies in the state that will change the political centrality of Kashmir,” he said, explaining that such interventions only boost radical voices at the cost of moderate ones.
“People have not accepted the changes that New Delhi brought in. How long will you suppress the voice of the people through troops on the ground? There is anger. The moment there is some space available, people will react. It is the lull before the storm.”

Topics: India RSS BJP India's Congress party

Related

Special
World
Kashmiri journalist faces terrorism charges

Indonesia to reopen economy, resume ‘normal life’ by July

A barber in Jakarta wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 gives a customer a haircut. (AP)
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia to reopen economy, resume ‘normal life’ by July

  • More regions are imposing stricter social restrictions amid a surge in infections — many of which have been imported from badly hit areas including Jakarta
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia is hoping to reopen the economy and resume “normal life” by July, according to government officials.
Doni Monardo, chief of Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force, said earlier this week that the government expects to see a decline in new cases from June, after ramping up testing in April and May and implementing aggressive contact tracing and stricter isolation measures for people exposed to the virus. “In July we would be able to start a normal life again,” he said.
The lead expert at the task force, epidemiologist and public health expert Wiku Adisasmito, stressed that minimizing the risk to human life must take precedence over reopening economic activity, which has come to a halt since the government introduced social distancing measures in mid-March.
“I want to make sure that there is no trade-off between the economy and public health. We know how to bring the economy back to life, but what we don’t know is how to bring our deceased patients back to life,” Adisasmito said in an online press briefing on Thursday. “We are now in process of analyzing and mapping the scenarios to restart the economy.”
More regions are imposing stricter social restrictions amid a surge in infections — many of which have been imported from badly hit areas including Jakarta. There have been more than 10,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia as of May 1.
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said on Wednesday that leaders in all 17 regencies and cities in the province have agreed to submit a proposal to the Ministry of Health for large-scale restrictions across the province, which has so far only imposed strict measures in areas that adjacent to Jakarta.
The governor said he expects the ministry to approve the proposal early next week.
According to Monardo, the government is not in favor of enforcing a nationwide lockdown, which he claimed had resulted in “widespread outbreaks posing enormous risks” in “some densely populated regions and countries.”
“The decision not to choose a lockdown was a very good measure as we can maintain a balance between paying attention to health and socio-psychological aspects,” he said, adding that the restrictions in Jakarta — which have been in place since April 10 and have now been extended until May 22 — have had a positive effect, with COVID-19 cases in decline in the capital city.
While Jakarta recorded 142 new cases on Friday, after reporting less than a hundred daily infections over the preceding few days, the city’s official daily death toll from the disease has decreased consistently since mid-April.
Data from Jakarta’s coronavirus website showed that the number of burials taking place in accordance with COVID-19 protocols has been declining since April 22, when Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announced that restrictions in the city would be extended for another month to help flatten the COVID-19 curve further.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
In Aceh, Indonesians pray at mosque during COVID-19 Ramadan, but bring own rugs
World
Indonesia announces 260 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Latest updates

‘Normalcy’ in Kashmir will be ‘peace of the graveyard’ 
Indonesia to reopen economy, resume ‘normal life’ by July
Terrorist attack in Sinai leaves Egyptians in mourning
US pressure mounts on Erdogan over Russian defense system
Saudi motor trader in overdrive to help Americans during lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.