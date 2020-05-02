You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank allocates $2.39b aid for small businesses

SDB earlier helped out 100,000 low income families, impacted by the economic fallout caused by the pandemic. (File/AFP)
  • The move comes as the country explores ways to support the local economy, which has taken a hit as a result of the coronavirus outbreak
DUBAI: The Social Development Bank (SDB) in Saudi Arabia has recently launched new initiatives to support small businesses in the Kingdom, as well as self-employed entrepreneurs, state news agency SPA reported.

The move comes as the country explores ways to support the local economy, which has taken a hit as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank said the aid – which amounted to over $2.39 billion  – will benefit 6,000 businesses through a special financing scheme, with a special focus on supporting health care.

The bank also offered a 6-month grace period, which began last month, for installments.

SDB earlier helped out 100,000 low income families, impacted by the economic fallout caused by the pandemic.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has received repatriated nationals from Georgia and Azerbaijan, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to facilitate the return of stranded Saudis amid the coronavirus outbreak, Saudi Press Agency has reported.

A Saudi Arabian flight landed at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and the passengers were received by officials for necessary health checks.

The returnees went through a 12-stage clearing process at the airport, which included thermal screening and sterilization.

They were then referred to quarantine areas prepared by the ministries of health and tourism.

