The best Ramadan decor set-ups on Instagram

DUBAI: During Ramadan, many people get into the spirit of the holy month by decorating their homes with festive ornaments and decor accessories. If you're looking to get your home holiday-ready, we’ve rounded up some of the most stunning Ramadan decorations on Instagram that will inspire your living space.

Fairy lights brighten up the space and add a cozy touch.



A "Ramadan Mubarak" banner will look great at the entryway.



Gold accents create a sophisticated touch.



Decorate your prayer room with Ramadan-themed accessories.



Balloons, banners and lanterns provide a festive atmosphere to the living space.

This crescent-shaped tree is a standout addition to any home.

You can make your own Ramadan-themed banner using various templates online.

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber team up to benefit frontline workers

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have never recorded a song together. (File/AFP)
LOS ANGELES: Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up for the first time on a duet that will fund scholarships for the children of health and emergency workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.


The duet, called "Stuck With U," will be released on May 8, the two singers announced on Friday on Instagram, where they jointly have some 316 million followers.


All net proceeds from streaming and sales of the duet will be donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of those working during the pandemic.


Bieber, 26, and Grande, 26, two of the biggest young singers in the United States with hits like "Love Yourself" and "Thank U, Next," have never recorded a song together.


"We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy," Grande said in a statement.


The single is the first in series from Scooter Braun, who manages both singers, that will benefit charities during the year, Braun said.

