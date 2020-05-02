The best Ramadan decor set-ups on Instagram

DUBAI: During Ramadan, many people get into the spirit of the holy month by decorating their homes with festive ornaments and decor accessories. If you're looking to get your home holiday-ready, we’ve rounded up some of the most stunning Ramadan decorations on Instagram that will inspire your living space.

Fairy lights brighten up the space and add a cozy touch.

A "Ramadan Mubarak" banner will look great at the entryway.

Gold accents create a sophisticated touch.

Decorate your prayer room with Ramadan-themed accessories.

Balloons, banners and lanterns provide a festive atmosphere to the living space.

This crescent-shaped tree is a standout addition to any home.

You can make your own Ramadan-themed banner using various templates online.