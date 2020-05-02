You are here

  • Home
  • Indian Navy ready to evacuate nationals stranded in Gulf countries: chief

Indian Navy ready to evacuate nationals stranded in Gulf countries: chief

Evacuations could involve “more (than one) trips,” the admiral added, and could be a “continuous process depending on the numbers.” (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ny9wb

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Indian Navy ready to evacuate nationals stranded in Gulf countries: chief

  • There are a large amount of Indian people living in the Gulf region
  • Indian navy has various ships ready to start the repatriation of its nationals
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambar Singh said they were ready to evacuate stranded nationals from Gulf countries amid the coronavirus outbreak that shuttered international travel, South Asian news agency ANI has reported.

Singh said the country has a “large diaspora in the Gulf,” and that the Indian armed forces were informed of a plan to repatriate them as soon as the government gives its go signal.

“We have readied our ships and will go for the evacuation as soon as we get the go-ahead,” he said in a press conference with India’s chief of defense.

Evacuations could involve “more (than one) trips,” the admiral added, and could be a “continuous process depending on the numbers.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 UAE

Related

Middle-East
Yemen records first known coronavirus case in Taiz province as virus spreads
World
Small coronavirus outbreak at Australian meat factory as cases keep dropping

Egypt sphinxes moved to Tahrir Square

Updated 02 May 2020
Arab News

Egypt sphinxes moved to Tahrir Square

  • The four ram-headed sphinxes will be placed in wooden boxes until the opening of the Tahrir square development project
Updated 02 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt’s four ram-headed sphinxes have been placed in central Cairo’s Tahrir Square after restoration work, local daily Egypt Today reported citing Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
The four ram-headed sphinxes will be placed in wooden boxes until the opening of the Tahrir square development project, which is one of Egypt’s plans to showcase the country’s civilization.
The project was financed by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, in coordination with Cairo Governorate, and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Egypt’s Arab Contractors company transported the sphinxes under the supervision of a team of restorers and archaeologists from the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

photos
Offbeat
Egypt’s dynasty of big cat trainers takes the show home
Middle-East
Egypt army says 10 soldiers killed or injured in North Sinai blast

Latest updates

Indian Navy ready to evacuate nationals stranded in Gulf countries: chief
Aliel: Egypt’s favorite mini-bag brand
The best Ramadan decor set-ups on Instagram
US FDA authorizes emergency use of Gilead’s COVID-19 drug remdesivir
Egypt sphinxes moved to Tahrir Square

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.