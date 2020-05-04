You are here

  • Home
  • Trump says up to 100,000 Americans may die from coronavirus

Trump says up to 100,000 Americans may die from coronavirus

US President Donald Trump is interviewed by hosts hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum during a Fox News Channel virtual town hall called "America Together: Returning to Work" about the response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on May 3, 2020. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8g32y

Updated 04 May 2020
REUTERS:

Trump says up to 100,000 Americans may die from coronavirus

  • COVID-19 has sickened more than 1.1 million and killed more than 67,000 in the US
Updated 04 May 2020
REUTERS:

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he now believes as many as 100,000 Americans could die in the coronavirus pandemic, after the death toll passed his earlier estimates, but said he was confident a vaccine would be developed by the year’s end.

Trump alternated during a two-hour virtual town hall broadcast by FOX News between forecasting a rapid recovery for the US economy and casting blame for the pandemic’s spread on China, where the disease is believed to have originated.

The COVID-19 illness, caused by the new coronavirus, has sickened more than 1.1 million in the United States and killed more than 67,000 Americans, shut wide swaths of society, including most schools and many businesses. https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T

“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people. That’s a horrible thing,” said Trump, who as recently on Friday had said he hoped fewer than 100,000 Americans would die and earlier in the week had talked about 60,000 to 70,000 deaths.

About half the states have now moved toward at least partial lifting of shutdowns as the number of new cases of the COVID-19 illness has begun to drop or level off and as citizens agitate for relief from restrictions that have sent the economy into a tailspin.

“We can’t stay closed as a country (or) we’re not gonna have a country left,” Trump said.

Trump has criticized FOX recently, casting the conservative-leaning network as insufficiently supportive. He faced few tough questions in the event, which gave him a new format to reach the public while he is unable to hold campaign rallies and after he faced widespread criticism for his combative daily briefings.

In an assessment that clashes with those of some public health experts, Trump said he believed that by the end of the year there would be a vaccine against COVID-19.

“I think we’re going to have a vaccine by the end of the year. The doctors would say, well you shouldn’t say that,” Trump said. “I’ll say what I think ... I think we’ll have a vaccine sooner than later.”

Many health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, have cautioned that a vaccine is likely a year to 18 months away.

There is an “incredibly small” chance of having a highly effective vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus within the next year, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on April 22.

Trump also said he wanted students to return to schools and colleges in the autumn, even as he acknowledged the possibility of a resurgence of the disease.

“We’ll put out the embers, we’ll put out whatever it may be. We may have to put out a fire,” he said.

Speaking the day before the Senate returns to Washington, Trump said it was possible that federal coronavirus aid could rise to $6 trillion from the nearly $3 trillion Congress has already passed to try to ease the heavy economic toll of the crisis.

“There is more help coming. There has to be,” he said.

Democrats have made clear they want to provide a sizable rescue package for state and local governments as part of a broader bill — one that could total over $2 trillion — while some Republicans criticized the idea as unreasonably expensive.

“We will be doing infrastructure and I told Steve (Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin) just today we are not doing anything unless we get a payroll tax cut,” Trump said.

Trump, who has been criticized for not moving faster early in the year to stop the spread of the disease, sought to blunt the criticism by blaming China.

Trump said China had made a “horrible mistake” without saying precisely what this was or providing specific evidence for his assertion.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was “a significant amount of evidence” that COVID-19 emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute US intelligence agencies’ conclusion that it was not man-made.

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus cannot stop US, or Berkshire Hathaway: Chairman
Middle-East
Iran’s great virus gamble: Mosques to reopen despite soaring death toll

China, Russia take advantage of virus emergency: US defense secretary

Updated 23 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

China, Russia take advantage of virus emergency: US defense secretary

  • Both China and Russia have offered support to Italy, sending doctors, medical equipment and face masks to the country
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday Washington had evidence the disease emerged from a Chinese lab, which Beijing strongly denies
Updated 23 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: Russia and China are taking advantage of the coronavirus emergency to put their interests forward in Europe, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, describing Chinese efforts to promote Huawei mobile phone network equipment as malign.
“(The United States) is aware that some (countries) will try to use the pandemic as a way to invest in critical industry and infrastructure, with effect on security in the long term,” Esper told newspaper La Stampa, when asked whether China and Russia were trying to gain influence in Italy by sending aid.
“Potential opponents will almost certainly try to use their interest to put their interests forward and create divisions in NATO and Europe,” he said. “Huawei and 5G are an important example of this malign activity by China.”
Esper’s comments come at a time when some US officials have blamed China for the coronavirus outbreak. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday Washington had evidence the disease emerged from a Chinese lab, which Beijing strongly denies.
Both China and Russia have offered support to Italy, sending doctors, medical equipment and face masks to the country which was the first in Europe to be hit hard by the outbreak.
The United States has long advised countries to boycott Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of telecoms equipment, in setting up new 5G mobile phone networks, and also to scrutinize gear from another Chinese firm, ZTE.
Washington says the equipment could be used by China to spy on communications. Huawei and ZTE deny their gear poses a security threat.
“Dependence on Chinese suppliers could make crucial systems vulnerable to interruption, manipulation and espionage. This would put at risk our capacity to communicate and to share intelligence,” Esper said.
Russia’s assistance, including army medical staff, drew attention to the limited support Italy received from the European Union, and EU and NATO diplomats and officials have seen it as a geopolitical move.

Topics: China Russia US Coronavirus

Related

World
China reports 12 new coronavirus cases
Special
Middle-East
US pressure mounts on Erdogan over Russian defense system

Latest updates

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair delayed to October 2021
Saudi Royal Commission receives over $13.3 bln worth of investments in first quarter of 2020
Gigi Hadid, Serena Williams take part in virtual tennis match
China, Russia take advantage of virus emergency: US defense secretary
Families exempted from 3-people limit in cars: Dubai police

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.