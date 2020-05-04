You are here

  • Oman locks down industrial zone over coronavirus fears

Oman locks down industrial zone over coronavirus fears

Al-Wadi Al-Kabir industrial area in Muscat governorate will remain closed until further notice. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The industrial area in Muscat governorate will remain closed until further notice
  • Movement into or out of Muscat has been banned since April 10
DUBAI: Omani authorities on Monday sealed off a third district as part of efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.
Al-Wadi Al-Kabir industrial area in Muscat governorate will remain closed until further notice in order “to take health and safety measures,” Oman Municipality said.
The Gulf Arab state has since April 10 banned movement into or out of Muscat governorate, which includes the capital, after locking down Muttrah town, home to one of Oman’s oldest souqs, due to the spread of infection among low-wage foreign workers.
Later that month it closed off a textile market in Southeastern governorate’s Jalan Bani Bu Ali town, which is a tourist destination and home to historic watchtowers and a fort.
Oman has recorded 2,637 infections and 12 deaths from the virus.
Last week it allowed a limited number of commercial businesses to reopen, including money exchanges, car and fishing boat repair stores, and shops selling electronic goods.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair delayed to October 2021

Updated 04 May 2020
AP

  • The bureau said a required two-thirds of the countries in the organization had voted to approve the delay
DUBAI: Dubai’s Expo 2020 world’s fair will be delayed to Oct. 1, 2021, over the new coronavirus pandemic, a Paris-based body behind the events said Monday.
Members of Bureau International des Expositions had been voting on the requested delay for days, with a final tally expected by the end of May.
On Monday, however, the bureau said a required two-thirds of the countries in the organization had voted to approve the delay, meaning it would be granted.
The bureau’s executive committee voted unanimously in April to back the proposal.
Dubai has bet billions of dollars on the event to rejuvenate its economy.
This skyscraper-studded city won the rights to host the event in 2014. That helped boost Dubai’s crucial real-estate market and had officials hoping for more tourists in this city-state that is home to the world’s busiest airport for international travel.
Now, the pandemic has grounded flights by Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates, jeopardized global tourism and caused further panic in a real-estate market already down by a third since the 2014 announcement.

Topics: Dubai expo 2020 UAE Expo 2020 Dubai

