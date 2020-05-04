You are here

  • Home
  • LIVE: Easing restricted measures gives Mideast businesses lifeline

LIVE: Easing restricted measures gives Mideast businesses lifeline

Lebanese Tina, 22, supermarket cashier, works in the coastal town of Byblos, Lebanon, on April 20, 2020 during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5xd9j

Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Easing restricted measures gives Mideast businesses lifeline

Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan said on Sunday it had lifted all restrictions on economic activity in the latest easing of coronavirus lockdown rules to help jump-start the cash-strapped economy.

Jordan has in the last two weeks been lifting restrictions to allow businesses back to work, but with lower levels of staff and strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Lebanon is also entering its second week of relaxed measures, with restaurants allowed to resume receiving customers until 9 p.m., provided they do not offer hookah services, which spread COVID-19. Barbers will be allowed to reopen salons for pre-booked appointments.

Monday (GMT time):

09:01 - Indonesia reported on Monday 395 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 11,587, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.
Yurianto reported 19 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 864, while 1,954 have recovered.
More than 86,000 people have been tested, he said.

09:00 - Malaysian health authorities on Monday reported 55 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 6,353 cases as Malaysians began heading out under relaxed curbs on movement and businesses.
There were no new fatalities reported, leaving total deaths at 105.

08:26 - Omani authorities on Monday sealed off Al-Wadi Al-Kabir industrial area as part of efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

08:16 - The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported 16 new coronavirus deaths and 262 additional confirmed cases.
The health ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 9,485 while 623 people have died. But 101 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,315.

04:48 - China reported three new coronavirus cases, all brought from overseas, and no additional deaths. A total of 481 people remain in the hospital because of the virus, with about 1,000 under monitoring and isolation after showing symptoms or testing positive without symptoms.

04:45 - New Zealand reported no new coronavirus cases Monday, marking a significant moment that indicated the country’s bold strategy of trying to eliminate the virus was working.

04:43 - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 679 to 163,175, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

Topics: Coronavirus

Oman locks down industrial zone over coronavirus fears

Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Oman locks down industrial zone over coronavirus fears

  • The industrial area in Muscat governorate will remain closed until further notice
  • Movement into or out of Muscat has been banned since April 10
Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Omani authorities on Monday sealed off a third district where many low-income migrant workers live and work as part of efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.
Al Wadi Al Kabir industrial area in Muscat governorate will remain closed until further notice in order “to take health and safety measures,” Oman Municipality said.
The Gulf Arab state has since April 10 banned movement into or out of Muscat governorate, which includes the capital, after locking down Muttrah town, home to one of Oman’s oldest souqs, due to the spread of infection among low-wage foreign workers.
Later that month it closed off a textile market in Southeastern governorate’s Jalan Bani Bu Ali town, which is a tourist destination and home to historic watchtowers and a fort.
Oman has recorded 2,637 infections and 12 deaths from the virus.
Last week it allowed a limited number of commercial businesses to reopen, including money exchanges, car and fishing boat repair stores, and shops selling electronic goods.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Easing restricted measures gives Mideast businesses lifeline
Middle-East
Oman urges public firms to speed up replacing foreigners with citizens

Latest updates

Oman locks down industrial zone over coronavirus fears
Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair delayed to October 2021
Saudi Royal Commission receives over $13.3 bln worth of investments in first quarter of 2020
Gigi Hadid, Serena Williams take part in virtual tennis match
China, Russia take advantage of virus emergency: US defense secretary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.