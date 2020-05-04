You are here

The importance of a healthy diet for sport and exercise

Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has put together a series of helpful articles on its Healthy Living portal. (Supplied)
Updated 04 May 2020
Arab News

  • Choose conscientious nutrition during Ramadan
RIYADH: We all know a healthy diet is important for our health and overall well-being. But with so much information coming from every direction, it can sometimes feel a little overwhelming.

What to do? In order to try and simplify the messaging and cut through the noise, the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has put together a series of helpful articles on its Healthy Living portal. which include advice on top five foods for runners, superfoods fact or fiction, staying hydrated and more.

Everyone should aim to eat a varied diet of interesting and tasty foods. Opting for conscientious nutrition includes happier and healthier lifestyles with improved heart health, enhanced energy levels, and boosted moods. During exercise, your body uses up more energy so it is important to eat well to support an active lifestyle.

A healthy diet should contain plenty of starchy foods, fruit and vegetables, and protein. The SFA lists beans, legumes, nuts and seeds, oats, berries, and leafy greens as important staples for a healthy and active lifestyle. Affordable and nutritious foods to add to your weekly meal plan include bananas, oatmeal, peanut butter, broccoli, and a variety of beans.

These health boosting foods provide energy, improve muscle function, and supply nutrients, which can make a big difference to your performance and overall well-being. Certain spices, like turmeric, have also been used by many cultures for centuries to support the immune system as it is high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatories.

You can add it to curries and stews or start your day off with a zingy turmeric and ginger tea. The SFA also stresses the importance of staying hydrated as 60% of the body is composed of water. Water energizes the muscles, helps with recovery after workouts, aids digestion, increases brain power, and keeps skin looking healthy.

When thinking about healthy eating it is also important to apply the same principles during Ramadan. Important areas to pay attention to? Drinking enough water and being mindful about what you eat during Iftar and Suhoor.

It is advised to break the fast at Iftar with easily digestible foods such as soup, water, and freshly-squeezed fruit juices to hydrate your body. For the main course, consider vegetable dishes as healthful and filling options. Try incorporating bulgar wheat, it is rich in carbohydrates and fibers, and will keep you feeling full has digestive system benefits.

For Suhoor a light, filling breakfast with sides of fresh tomatoes and cucumbers is recommended; try a tasty homemade granola with almond or oat milk and top it with fresh berries and banana. Dried fruits, walnuts, and almonds are also great food supplements, that also make you feel full for long hours throughout the day.

But it’s not just the variety of food you eat, but also the portions that play a decisive role. Think smaller portions and eat wisely.

If you regularly exercise you should continue to meet your daily energy, protein, and water needs during the times you are not fasting. Additionally, lower your exercise duration by 30% during Ramadan and drink two to three glasses of water every hour from Iftar to Suhoor.

Ramadan is a sacred time of year and fasting is an important part of this Holy month, but there are plenty of options available to fast and stay healthy and nourished. Healthy eating should be an enjoyable and social experience, it is about eating a wide variety of foods and making sure you get the right balance. Remember, conscientious nutrition acts as a preventative health measure.

Lifestyle
Five simple exercises to try while fasting during Ramadan
Lifestyle
Ramadan recipes: Comforting prawn gnocchetti pasta from celebrated chef Michael White

Five simple exercises to try while fasting during Ramadan

If you are going to train during your fasting hours then it’s important to choose resistance training over cardio. (Shutterstock)
Updated 04 May 2020
Devinder Bains

Five simple exercises to try while fasting during Ramadan

Updated 04 May 2020
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Want to work out during fasting hours? Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares five exercises . . .

If you are going to train during your fasting hours then it’s important to choose resistance training over cardio, as this is less likely to leave you out of breath, needing water and it also helps preserve muscle mass. Do these exercises in a row to build yourself a super-strength workout.

Frontal shoulder raise

Repeat 10 times making sure not to swing the torso. (Shutterstock)

Stand with hands on the front of your thighs — use weights or canned goods. Slowly lift both arms up, keeping them straight, until your hands reach your eye line, then slowly return to the start position. Repeat 10 times making sure not to swing the torso.

Walking lunges

The front leg should be bent at 90 degrees at the knee. (Shutterstock)

Start at one end of the room and take a large step forward with your right foot into a lunge and lower the left knee almost to the floor. The front leg should be bent at 90 degrees at the knee. Hold this position for a count of one and then push back up and step forward with the opposite leg; continue until you reach the other end of the room. Do five lengths.

Plank

Hold for as long as you can with good form. (Shutterstock)

Lay down facing the floor and lift your body up on to your toes and forearms. Engage the core, glutes, legs and shoulders, keeping the back and neck flat and aligned. Hold for as long as you can with good form, before putting the knees down. Repeat three times.

Squats into lateral leg-lifts

As you push back into standing position, lift the right leg sideways into the air at about a 45-degree angle. (Shutterstock)

Stand with legs just wider than shoulder-width apart and lower your bottom into a squat. As you push back into standing position, lift the right leg sideways into the air at about a 45-degree angle. As you return this leg to the ground go into a squat again. As you come up this time, lift the left leg before again going into a squat. Repeat 10 times on each side.

Press-ups

You can drop your knees to the floor to make it easier. (Shutterstock)

Start in your full plank position with hands right below the shoulders. Lower the whole body to the floor while bending the arms at the elbow. Keep the neck and back aligned and bring the chest as low to the ground as you can before using the arms and chest to push the body back up. Repeat 10 times. You can drop your knees to the floor to make it easier.

Topics: Ramadan stay home exercise Lifestyle Reads of the Week

