Houthis launch 2 ballistic missiles in Yemen

RIYADH: The Iranian-backed Houthi militia launched two ballistic missiles on Tuesday in northern Yemen, the Arab Coalition said.
The launch site was in the governorate of Sanaa, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
The first missile traveled 121 km and landed in the governorate of Amran and the second missile landed at a distance of 148km in the province of Saada.
Al-Maliki said the Houthi militia continues to violate international humanitarian law by launching ballistic missiles and indiscriminately striking civilians, as well as populated areas, threatening the lives of hundreds of people.
Al-Maliki said these hostilities using ballistic missiles represent a continuation of the Houthi militia's violations of a ceasefire and de-escalation initiative that the coalition started early last month.
The coalition said there had been more than 2,400 violations of the ceasefire, using all types of light and heavy weapons, as well as ballistic missiles.
