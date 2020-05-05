You are here

  Houthis launch 2 ballistic missiles in Yemen

Houthis launch 2 ballistic missiles in Yemen

Houthi fighters ride on the back of a patrol truck as they secure the site of a pro-Houthi tribal gathering in a rural area near Sanaa, Yemen July 21, 2016. (Reuters)
RIYADH: The Iranian-backed Houthi militia launched two ballistic missiles on Tuesday in northern Yemen, the Arab Coalition said.
The launch site was in the governorate of Sanaa, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
The first missile traveled 121 km and landed in the governorate of Amran and the second missile landed at a distance of 148km in the province of Saada. 
Al-Maliki said the Houthi militia continues to violate international humanitarian law by launching ballistic missiles and indiscriminately striking civilians, as well as populated areas, threatening the lives of hundreds of people. 
Al-Maliki said these hostilities using ballistic missiles represent a continuation of the Houthi militia's violations of a ceasefire and de-escalation initiative that the coalition started early last month. 
The coalition said there had been more than 2,400 violations of the ceasefire, using all types of light and heavy weapons, as well as ballistic missiles.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

  • Amjad Adailah said the Cabinet would also continue to impose a weekend lockdown
AMMAN: Jordan is to continue to impose a daily night curfew even after containing the spread of the new coronavirus and allowing businesses to reopen and more movement, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.
Amjad Adailah said the Cabinet, which imposed a curfew on March 21 after enacting emergency laws that gave the government sweeping powers, would also continue to impose a weekend lockdown.
“We have contained the outbreak but the danger is real and the possibility of its return is real and serious,” Adailah said.
Jordanians took to the streets after a ban was lifted on driving and many businesses reopened in a rapid return to normality after the authorities relaxed a tough nearly 50-day curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz said in remarks on state television that the country’s early tight lockdown measures had brought results that were far better than expected.
The government has not registered any coronavirus cases for the eighth day in a row, Razzaz added. The country has had a total of 465 cases and nine deaths.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

