Aramco to store sterilizing materials

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Frank Kane

Aramco to store sterilizing materials

  • Aramco has donated SR200 million ($53 million) to a Ministry of Health endowment fund to combat the virus
Updated 14 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco has given up some of its storage space in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world’s biggest oil company said that tanks in the Kingdom were being used to store raw sterilizing materials for the Saudi Food and Drug Authority ahead of their use in the fight against the virus.

Facilities belonging to Saudi Basic Industries Corporation are also being used to store more than 6,000 tons of material.

Oil storage is at a premium worldwide as industrial and transport demand for energy plummets in the global lockdown. Some experts have warned that the oil industry faces “tank top” — when all available land and sea storage is full — later this month.

The use of Aramco’s storage facilities are one of several initiatives announced by the company during the health crisis.

CEO Amin Nasser said: “The world has encountered unprecedented complexities as a result of COVID-19, which have required high levels of agility and adaptability. The safety and well-being of our people has always been Aramco’s top priority and we continue to put them first in every decision we make.”

Aramco has donated SR200 million ($53 million) to a Ministry of Health endowment fund to combat the virus. The money will be used to provide ventilators in hospital intensive care units.

Employees have raised around $1.7 million in a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” campaign to support vulnerable people through the provision of basic foodstuffs, preventative equipment such as masks and hand sanitizer and educational materials.

Aramco will match that figure, bringing the total raised to $3.4 million of essential supplies to be distributed to 20,000 households in 15 cities across the Kingdom. 

‘Worst is over’ as oil stages a comeback

Updated 56 sec ago
Frank Kane

'Worst is over' as oil stages a comeback

  • Prices surge as big banks, analysts say global glut of crude is being drained
Updated 56 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil markets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday amid tentative signs that the global glut of crude was being drained. 

Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, traded above $30 a barrel for the first time since the middle of last month. It rose by $3.77, or 13.9 percent, to close at $30.97 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate, the US standard that collapsed into negative territory last month, gained $4.17, or 20.5 percent, to settle at $24.56 a barrel.

Western markets had the weekend to assess the impact of the big OPEC+ cuts that came into effect on Friday, and liked what they saw. Two of the world’s biggest investment banks said oil markets had bottomed out, and predicted a mild recovery.

FASTFACT

Two of the world’s biggest investment banks said oil markets had bottomed out, and predicted a mild recovery

Goldman Sachs said production has started to decline quickly, and raised next year’s forecast prices to $51.38 per barrel for WTI and $55.63 for Brent. “Demand is also beginning to recover from a low base, led by a restarting Chinese economy and improving transportation demand in developed market economies,” the bank said.

Morgan Stanley forecast Brent to rise steadily to $35 by the end of the year. The bank did not expect an immediate rally but “the greatest mismatch in supply/demand is probably behind us,” it said.

The bank said the peak of oversupply in global markets had probably been reached and a storage crunch was abating. “Inventories have built but not quite as strongly as feared. With social distancing measures ramped up in March ... the observed inventory increases have not been quite as strong as feared,” it said

Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group, said: “The market is starting to realize that demand destruction has been terrible, but we’re reopening and demand is going to get better. But the production pullback is just beginning.”

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in May are expected to drop to about 6 million barrels a day, the lowest in almost a decade, under the OPEC+ agreement, analysts told the Reuters news agency.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The Swiss bank UBS said the easing of coronavirus restrictions in many countries would help balance out supply and demand, leading to a shortfall in supply by the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump, who has attacked OPEC in the past for keeping oil prices high to the detriment of American consumers, tweeted: “Oil prices moving up nicely as demand begins again!”

However, oil trading professionals did not share his optimism. Matt Stanley, a broker in Dubai for the global trader Starfuels, said: “I am fearful of prices suffering another collapse on the back of hope and a perceived demand that is ultimately only going to end in disappointment.”

