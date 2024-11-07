Jordan, Egypt discuss enhanced energy connectivity through Arab Gas Pipeline link 

RIYADH: Jordan and Egypt are taking steps to bolster regional gas connectivity as top energy officials from both nations met to explore potential infrastructure and supply partnerships.

The Middle Eastern country’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, and Cairo’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, held talks on these issues on the sidelines of the ADIPEC 2024 conference in Abu Dhabi.

A key focus of the discussions was the feasibility of linking Jordan’s Risha Gas Field to the Arab Gas Pipeline through a 300-km connection.

This proposed expansion follows recent studies that identified commercially viable gas reserves in the Risha field.

The Arab Gas Pipeline is a regional infrastructure project designed to transport natural gas from Egypt to Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. Spanning over 1,200 km, the pipeline enhances connectivity and supports energy security across the Middle East.

The talks also explored potential cooperation on gas-related projects, including initiatives to expand the use of natural gas in Jordanian and Egyptian vehicles, according to a statement released by Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Both ministers agreed to set up technical meetings between Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Egyptian General Petroleum Co. to advance joint oil and gas exploration efforts within Jordan. These technical sessions are expected to facilitate knowledge-sharing and support the country’s ambitions in energy development.

Additionally, the ministry’s statement highlighted a recent agreement signed between Egypt Gas Co. and Jordan’s Aqaba Development Co.

This deal aims to supply natural gas to Quweira Industrial City in Aqaba. It includes provisions for constructing a natural gas pipeline network and establishing infrastructure in line with regulatory safety standards.

At the event, Badawi also announced plans to introduce a policy paper focused on increasing investment in Egypt’s oil and gas sector.

The initiative seeks to attract investors across the oil, gas, refining, and petrochemical industries.

The announcement followed Badawi’s meeting with TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, where the executive presented the company’s upcoming exploration and production activities.

The two discussed TotalEnergies’ progress in boosting output at the Bashrush Gas Field, as well as its involvement in the Idku liquefaction plant and the firm’s expansion into jet fuel supply and marketing.

Additionally, Pouyanne expressed interest in acquiring new exploration areas in the Mediterranean, aligning with the recent international bid round launched by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. for oil and gas exploration.