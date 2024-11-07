You are here

Jordan, Egypt discuss enhanced energy connectivity through Arab Gas Pipeline link 

Jordan, Egypt discuss enhanced energy connectivity through Arab Gas Pipeline link 
Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, speaking with Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi. Jordan Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.
Updated 07 November 2024
Nour El-Shaeri 
Jordan, Egypt discuss enhanced energy connectivity through Arab Gas Pipeline link 

Jordan, Egypt discuss enhanced energy connectivity through Arab Gas Pipeline link 
Updated 07 November 2024
Nour El-Shaeri 
RIYADH: Jordan and Egypt are taking steps to bolster regional gas connectivity as top energy officials from both nations met to explore potential infrastructure and supply partnerships.

The Middle Eastern country’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, and Cairo’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, held talks on these issues on the sidelines of the ADIPEC 2024 conference in Abu Dhabi. 

A key focus of the discussions was the feasibility of linking Jordan’s Risha Gas Field to the Arab Gas Pipeline through a 300-km connection. 

This proposed expansion follows recent studies that identified commercially viable gas reserves in the Risha field. 

The Arab Gas Pipeline is a regional infrastructure project designed to transport natural gas from Egypt to Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. Spanning over 1,200 km, the pipeline enhances connectivity and supports energy security across the Middle East. 

The talks also explored potential cooperation on gas-related projects, including initiatives to expand the use of natural gas in Jordanian and Egyptian vehicles, according to a statement released by Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. 

Both ministers agreed to set up technical meetings between Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Egyptian General Petroleum Co. to advance joint oil and gas exploration efforts within Jordan. These technical sessions are expected to facilitate knowledge-sharing and support the country’s ambitions in energy development. 

Additionally, the ministry’s statement highlighted a recent agreement signed between Egypt Gas Co. and Jordan’s Aqaba Development Co. 

This deal aims to supply natural gas to Quweira Industrial City in Aqaba. It includes provisions for constructing a natural gas pipeline network and establishing infrastructure in line with regulatory safety standards. 

At the event, Badawi also announced plans to introduce a policy paper focused on increasing investment in Egypt’s oil and gas sector.

The initiative seeks to attract investors across the oil, gas, refining, and petrochemical industries. 

The announcement followed Badawi’s meeting with TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, where the executive presented the company’s upcoming exploration and production activities.  

The two discussed TotalEnergies’ progress in boosting output at the Bashrush Gas Field, as well as its involvement in the Idku liquefaction plant and the firm’s expansion into jet fuel supply and marketing. 

Additionally, Pouyanne expressed interest in acquiring new exploration areas in the Mediterranean, aligning with the recent international bid round launched by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. for oil and gas exploration. 

ACWA Power’s Al-Shuaibah solar project begins commercial operations in Saudi Arabia

ACWA Power’s Al-Shuaibah solar project begins commercial operations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 5 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
ACWA Power's Al-Shuaibah solar project begins commercial operations in Saudi Arabia

ACWA Power’s Al-Shuaibah solar project begins commercial operations in Saudi Arabia
  • ACWA Power owns a 35.01% stake in the initiative
  • Al-Shuaibah project’s success reflects ACWA Power’s growing investment and development portfolio
Updated 5 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Saudi energy leader ACWA Power has achieved full commercial operation of its Al-Shuaibah 1 Solar Photovoltaic Project, a 600-megawatt renewable initiative.

According to a Tadawul statement, ACWA Power received formal notice on Nov. 12 from the project company saying that the Saudi Power Procurement Co. has granted the commercial operation certificate for the entire initiative capacity, clearing the way for full-scale production. 

The Al-Shuaibah 1 Solar Project aligns with ACWA Power’s vision to contribute to the Kingdom’s renewable energy targets and underscores its role as a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions in the region. 

ACWA Power owns a 35.01 percent stake in the initiative, and the firm anticipates that the financial impact of this milestone will be reflected in its fourth-quarter financial results for 2024.

The achievement comes following a particularly successful year for ACWA Power. For the first nine months of 2024, the company reported a robust 16 percent increase in profits, underpinned by growth in its power and water production operations. 

Net profit attributable to equity holders reached SR1.25 billion ($334 million), compared to the same period in 2023, supported by a 12.5 percent rise in operating income, which hit SR2.36 billion. 

The performance was largely driven by strategic financial moves, including an investment profit from restructuring a project and a capital recycling gain, enabling ACWA Power to efficiently reinvest capital for further growth.

The Al-Shuaibah project’s success reflects ACWA Power’s growing investment and development portfolio. Over the past nine months, the company has achieved financial closure on seven major undertakings with a combined worth of SR31 billion. 

These include initiatives in Saudi Arabia, such as the Taiba and Qassim Combined Cycle Gas Turbine projects, which are expected to enhance the Kingdom’s power grid stability and efficiency. 

Other recent undertakings include the Tashkent Solar PV project in Uzbekistan, part of ACWA Power’s broader commitment to renewable energy development in Central Asia, and the Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmosis plant in the UAE, which is aimed at bolstering the country’s water security and desalination capabilities.

ACWA Power has been working internationally, cementing its global presence and expanding its investment footprint, in addition to its operational achievements.

At the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh in October, ACWA Power signed four agreements valued at a combined SR6.69 billion, enhancing its capital base and project pipeline. 

The contracts include a $690 million framework deal with the National Bank of Kuwait, providing corporate finance facilities that will support ACWA Power’s projects in the Kingdom, Kuwait, and other targeted markets. 

Further diversifying its financing sources, ACWA Power secured a $240 million Shariah-compliant equity bridge loan from the International Finance Corp. to fund solar projects in Uzbekistan. 

Uzbekistan has emerged as a key market for ACWA Power in recent years, with the company playing a central role in the country’s transition toward renewable energy.

Rounding out its expansion efforts, ACWA Power entered into a $54 million research and development agreement with China’s Lujiazui Administration Bureau, targeting innovation in advanced energy solutions. 

The R&D pact will establish a center in Shanghai focused on advancing technologies in solar, wind, and energy storage, as well as green hydrogen and desalination areas that are pivotal to addressing global energy and water challenges.

COP29: Czech Republic, Italy push for increased nuclear power

COP29: Czech Republic, Italy push for increased nuclear power
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
COP29: Czech Republic, Italy push for increased nuclear power

COP29: Czech Republic, Italy push for increased nuclear power
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Nuclear power is essential to achieving global climate goals as it provides a clean and safe energy source, world leaders stated at COP29 in Baku. 

Speaking on the second day of the summit’s High-Level Segment, the Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala emphasized the importance of nuclear power for the future, adding that his country is prepared to assist other nations in advancing this form of energy. 

“We will discontinue coal, and we will push for renewables and nuclear power. Nuclear power is essential to meet our climate goals, as it produces extremely clean energy and is also very safe. The Czech Republic has over 50 years of experience in nuclear power, and we are ready to assist any country,” said Fiala. 

He also warned that climate change could worsen critical global issues, including health, poverty, and hunger, advocating for collective resilience. 

“We must not give up. The Czech Republic is ready to do its part to prevent suffering and increase the chances for a good life for all,” he added. 

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni echoed similar sentiments, calling for a united global effort to combat climate change for the sake of future generations. 

She also emphasized that embracing new technologies and energy sources, such as nuclear power, is key to achieving climate goals. 

“In Dubai, we set ambitious goals, tripling the use of renewables by 2030. Reaching these goals requires everyone’s cooperation and adequate financial support,” said Meloni. 

She continued: “Technology neutrality is the right approach, and currently, there is no single alternative to fossil fuels. Population growth will increase the demand for energy, so we need an energy mix in the transition process. We must use all energy sources, including nuclear fusion in the future.” 

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted Greece’s role in energy transition, with nearly 50 percent of its electricity now derived from wind and solar, and emissions down 45 percent since 2005. 

“Our emissions are down 45 percent compared to 2005. Lignite once accounted for more than 50 percent of our power generation, but its share is now just 6 percent. We now rely on wind and solar for almost half of our electricity. We are insulating our houses and building a carbon capture value chain for our industry,” he said. 

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Supplied

Mitsotakis acknowledged Europe’s leadership in the green transition, as it accounts for only 6 percent of global emissions, but urged greater resources to counter “unprecedented climate shocks.” 

“We cannot focus so much on 2050 that we forget 2024. We need more resources to prepare to respond in time, to save lives and livelihoods and to help people and communities rebuild after disasters,” said Mitsotakis. 

The Greek prime minister outlined four urgent priorities for Europe: recognizing the trade-offs of energy transition, encouraging regulatory flexibility, unifying the European energy market, and supporting industry adaptation to climate goals. 

“Each country must choose its own ambitious path to achieve climate targets. We must allow innovation to do its work,” he noted. 

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic also emphasized Croatia’s commitment to decarbonizing its energy system and accelerating renewable adoption. 

“Our achievements in the renewable energy sector show our dedication. Our efforts show that economic growth and environmental stability can coexist,” said Plenkovic. 

Oil Updates – market sees losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains

Oil Updates – market sees losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains
Updated 13 November 2024
Reuters
Oil Updates – market sees losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains

Oil Updates – market sees losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains
Updated 13 November 2024
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged up on Wednesday on signs of near-term supply tightness but remained near their lowest in two weeks, a day after OPEC downgraded its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025.

Brent futures rose 17 cents, or 0.24 percent, to $72.06 a barrel by 7:20 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 14 cents, or 0.21 percent, at $68.26.

“Crude oil prices edged higher as tightness in the physical market offset bearish sentiment on demand. Buyers in the physical market have been particularly active, with any available cargoes being snapped up quickly,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

But falling demand projections and weakness in major consumer China continued to weigh on market sentiment.

“We may expect prices to consolidate around current levels for longer,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, adding the recent attempt for a bounce was quickly sold into.

“The absence of a more direct fiscal stimulus out of China has been casting a shadow on oil demand outlook, coupled with the prospects of higher US oil production with a Trump presidency and looming OPEC+’s plans for an output raise,” Yeap added.

In its monthly report on Tuesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said world oil demand would rise by 1.82 million barrels per day in 2024, down from growth of 1.93 million bpd forecast last month, mostly due to weakness in China, the world’s biggest oil importer.

Oil prices settled up 0.1 percent on Tuesday following the news, after falling by about 5 percent during the two previous sessions.

OPEC also cut its 2025 global demand growth estimate to 1.54 million bpd from 1.64 million bpd.

The International Energy Agency, which has a far lower view, is set to publish its updated forecast on Thursday.

“The re-election of former President Trump is unlikely to materially affect oil market fundamentals over the near term, in our view,” Barclays analysts wrote.

“Drill, baby, drill: this is likely to underwhelm as a strategy to drive oil prices materially lower over the near term” given that the stock of approved permits actually rose under the Biden administration, the analysts said.

However, markets would still feel the effects of a supply disruption from Iran or a further escalation between Iran and Israel, according to Barclays.

Donald Trump’s expected secretary of state pick, US Senator Marco Rubio, is known for his hard-line stance on Iran, China and Cuba. Tighter enforcement of sanctions on Iran could disrupt global oil supply, while a tougher approach to China could further weaken oil demand in the world’s largest consumer.

Two US central bankers said on Tuesday that interest rates are acting as a brake on inflation that is still above the 2 percent mark, suggesting that the Federal Reserve would be open to further interest rate cuts.

The Fed cut its policy rate last week by a quarter of a percentage point to the 4.50 percent-4.75 percent range. Interest rate cuts typically boost economic activity and energy demand.

US weekly inventory reports have been delayed by a day following Monday’s Veterans Day holiday. The American Petroleum Institute industry group data is due at 00:30 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 100,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 8. 

COP29 Day 3: World leaders address urgent climate goals at high-level session

COP29 Day 3: World leaders address urgent climate goals at high-level session
Updated 13 November 2024
Arab News
COP29 Day 3: World leaders address urgent climate goals at high-level session

COP29 Day 3: World leaders address urgent climate goals at high-level session
Updated 13 November 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: World leaders entered their third day of climate talks at COP29 in Baku, marking a critical juncture in discussions focused on climate action and multilateral cooperation. 

The High-Level Segment continued with addresses from heads of state and government as countries reiterated commitments to combat climate change.

As COP29 progresses, world leaders are expected to announce further initiatives to address climate threats through collaborative, international approaches.

10:00 a.m. – All energy sources should be used to cope with population rise – Italian PM

Screenshot

 

In her address to COP29, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned that population growth will increase energy demand.

“We need an energy mix in the transition process. We must use all energy sources, biogas, gas and even nuclear fusion in the future,” she said.

Meloni believes that technology neutrality is the right approach, and currently, there is no single alternative to fossil fuel supply.

9:46 a.m. – Day 3 begins with more world leaders addressing the conference

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah emphasized his country’s long-term strategy for environmental sustainability and carbon reduction, stating that climate change “is a global concern and a threat to many countries.” 

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Screenshot

Highlighting the visible impacts of climate change, he cited “rising temperatures, dust storms, and heavy rain” as growing challenges in the region.

Kuwait aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2060, supported by strategic initiatives and a significant shift toward renewable energy. The country plans to generate 50 percent of its electricity from solar power, a major component of its national sustainability efforts, Al-Sabah said.

The session opened with Shina Ansari, Iran’s vice president, followed by Joseph Owondault Berre, Gabon’s vice president. Berre underscored the importance of multilateralism, calling it “the only weapon that can tackle issues associated with climate change.”

He emphasized the need for “collective action based on trust, fairness, and shared responsibility,” highlighting that global collaboration remains critical in addressing climate impacts equitably.

 

IMF delegation in Pakistan, discusses 'key benchmarks' of $7 billion loan program — official 

IMF delegation in Pakistan, discusses ‘key benchmarks’ of $7 billion loan program — official 
Updated 13 November 2024
IMF delegation in Pakistan, discusses ‘key benchmarks’ of $7 billion loan program — official 

IMF delegation in Pakistan, discusses ‘key benchmarks’ of $7 billion loan program — official 
  • IMF has said Porter’s visit is not part of the first review of loan program
  • First review not scheduled to take place before the first quarter of 2025
Updated 13 November 2024
AAMIR SAEED 

ISLAMABAD: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is in Islamabad this week and will hold discussions with top Pakistani officials on the “key benchmarks” of a $7 billion loan program approved in September, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

The IMF delegation led by Pakistan mission chief Nathan Porter arrived in Islamabad on Monday on an unplanned visit. The team is expected to hold meetings until Friday with top officials from ministries such as finance and energy and the Federal Board of Revenue, the main tax collection agency, to collect data on “loan program performance to date,” a finance ministry official told Arab News, seeking anonymity. 

The IMF has said Porter’s visit is not part of the first review of the loan program, which is not scheduled to take place before the first quarter of 2025. 

“Some key benchmarks of the loan program will come under discussion during the meetings, as Islamabad faces some revenue shortfall and a recent botched attempt to privatize the Pakistan International Airlines,” the finance ministry official said. 

“Matters like external financing gap and reforms in the energy sector are also expected to be discussed with the IMF delegation.”

The IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan in July for a 37-month $7 billion bailout package, which the Fund’s Executive Board approved in September. This was the 25th loan program that Pakistan has obtained since 1958.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry of finance said a delegation led by Porter had an “initial meeting” with finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervez Malik, Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmed, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial and senior finance ministry officials were also present in the meeting, the ministry said.

Islamabad secured the bailout loan, critical to keeping its $350 billion fragile economy afloat, after taking painful measures such as hiking fuel and food prices and implementing reforms to broaden the country’s tax base and privatize state-owned entities.

“INTERIM CHECKS”

Pakistan’s macroeconomic conditions and investor sentiment have improved in recent months, which analysts say has led to a bullish trend in the country’s stock market.

Syed Atif Zafar, the chief economist at Topline Securities, said the IMF delegation’s meetings with Pakistani officials were part of “interim checks” to ensure a successful review of the loan facility next year. 

“The government failed to achieve the tax revenue target in the first quarter that has perhaps necessitated this IMF visit, but still the authorities have multiple options and time to overcome this gap,” he told Arab News. 

“The good thing at this point is that all structural and quantitative benchmarks of the loan program are on track.”

Tahir Abbas, a senior economist and head of research at Arif Habib Limited, said Pakistan last month requested the IMF for a $1 billion climate financing facility to mitigate climate risk, which would be discussed during the ongoing IMF visit.

“Pakistan’s revenue shortfall of around Rs200 billion ($720 million) in the first quarter has mainly necessitated this IMF visit,” he told Arab News. 

“The finance ministry will now inform the IMF delegation about the possible revenue measures to overcome the shortfall and cut the expenditures.”

