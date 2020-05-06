You are here

  • Detained American tells Venezuela state TV he plotted Maduro’s capture

Detained American tells Venezuela state TV he plotted Maduro’s capture

Nicolas Maduro holds up the passports of two US citizens arrested by security forces, during a video conference with international media, at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, on May 6, 2020. (AFP)
  • Luke Denman said he was instructed to seize control of Caracas’ airport and bring in a plane to fly President Nicolas Maduro to the United States
  • Venezuelan authorities on Monday arrested Denman, another US citizen Airan Berry, and 11 other “terrorists” in what Maduro has called a failed plot to oust him
CARACAS: Venezuelan state television broadcast on Wednesday a video of captured American Luke Denman, in which he said he was instructed to seize control of Caracas’ airport and bring in a plane to fly President Nicolas Maduro to the United States.
Venezuelan authorities on Monday arrested Denman, another US citizen Airan Berry, and 11 other “terrorists” in what Maduro has called a failed plot coordinated with Washington to enter the country via the Caribbean coast and oust him.
“Donald Trump is the direct chief of this invasion,” Maduro said during a televised virtual press conference, after the video of Denman was broadcast.
US President Donald Trump has denied involvement. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the US government would use “every tool” to secure the Americans return, if they were being held in Venezuela.
Denman, 34, in the video from an undisclosed location, answered questions from a person off-camera speaking in English. Denman said his mission was to secure the airport and establish outer security, though it was unclear how they planned to get Maduro on a plane.
In March, the US Department of Justice charged Maduro and a dozen other current and former Venezuelan officials with “narco-terrorism” and the Trump administration offered a reward of $15 million for information leading to his arrest.
“I was helping Venezuelans take back control of their country,” Denman, a former special operations forces member, said in the video.
Denman said he and Berry were contracted by Jordan Goudreau, an American military veteran who leads a Florida-based security company called Silvercorp USA, to train about 50 Venezuelans in Colombia in January for the operation. Goudreau supplied the group with equipment, Denman said.
Venezuelan authorities said they arrested the group by the isolated coastal town of Chuao, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) west of Caracas’ airport, after locals raised suspicions. Authorities published photos of what they said was the group’s boat, loaded with ammunition, weapons and communication equipment.
Eight people involved in the same operation were killed on Sunday in La Guaira state, near Caracas, Maduro’s government said.
Maduro had originally said he would show videos of the two, but did not end up showing a video of Berry.
Denman said Silvercorp had signed a contract with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to seek Maduro’s removal. Guaido’s team, in a statement, said they had “no relationship with any company in the security and defense branch,” including Silvercorp.
Venezuela would seek the Goudreau’s extradition, Maduro said. Goudreau has confirmed his role in the operation, and could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.
Maduro said that the US Drug Enforcement Administration, via drug cartels, were the “operational and logistical part of this conspiracy.”
A DEA spokeswoman said the DEA had no involvement in the events.
After Denman’s televised statement, a US State Department spokesman reiterated that the US government had nothing to do with the incident. The official declined comment on Denman’s claims.

Topics: Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Luke Denman Airan Berry

Seoul reopens mosques for Ramadan

Seoul reopens mosques for Ramadan

  • Move comes as South Korea reports zero new infections for third day
SEOUL: Several mosques reopened in South Korea on Wednesday following a decline in coronavirus cases across the country, officials told Arab News.

“We’re still concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus, so over the next 10 days visitors will be allowed to offer prayers only outside the mosque,“ A. Rhaman Lee Ju-hwa, chief imam at the Korea Muslim Federation (KMF), said in a phone interview.

The federation banned Friday prayers at its religious facilities across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus among South Korea’s 150,000 Muslims, who make up about 0.3 percent of the total population of 51.6 million.

However, the KMF said on Monday that mosques will be reopened for Friday and taraweeh congregational prayers with anti-virus measures observed at all times.

HIGHLIGHT

  • Worshippers must stay at least one meter away from each other to limit the spread of infection.

“All Muslims who come to the Seoul Central Mosque and mosques around the country should maintain conditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as using hand sanitizers, wearing face masks and writing their names in the registry list,” it said.

Worshippers must also stay at least one meter away from each other to limit the spread of
infection.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic two months ago, the South Korean government asked religious communities to restrict mass gatherings and raised the national alert for the deadly respiratory disease to the highest level of “serious.”

With Ramadan starting on April 23, many are hoping to celebrate Eid — the festival to mark the end of the month — with special prayers at mosques.

“If all goes well, we will be able to hold a festival either on May 23 or 24,” Lee said.

Reopening of mosques, along with the flattening of the coronavirus curve, will boost confidence in the country.

On Wednesday, South Korea had the third consecutive day of zero, locally transmitted COVID-19 infections since the start of its “life quarantine” phase.

Only two more coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the total number to 10,806, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Korea’s death toll stands at 255, with an overall fatality rate of 2.36 percent.

Topics: Ramadan

