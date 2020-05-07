You are here

Russia overtakes Germany and France in coronavirus case numbers after record daily rise

Russia now has the fifth largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, according to a tally kept by the John Hopkins University. (AP)
Updated 07 May 2020
Reuters

  • Number of new cases of the virus jumped by 11,231 in the last 24 hours
  • Russia says it has carried out more than 4.8 million coronavirus tests
MOSCOW: Russia’s coronavirus case tally surged to 177,160 on Thursday after a record daily rise in infections, meaning it now has the fifth highest number of registered cases in the world and more cases than in Germany or France.
The number of new cases of the virus jumped by 11,231 in the last 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus taskforce said.
More than half of all cases and deaths are in Moscow, the center of Russia’s outbreak, which on Thursday reported a record overnight increase of 6,703 new cases.
Russia’s official death toll, which remains far lower than in many countries, rose to 1,625 after 88 people died overnight, the taskforce said.
Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow’s mayor, said on Wednesday that confirmed cases were rising in the capital because authorities had sharply increased testing and that the situation had actually somewhat stabilized.
Russia says it has carried out more than 4.8 million coronavirus tests.
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday backed a plan put forward by Sobyanin to gradually begin lifting some lockdown restrictions after May 12, allowing for instance certain industrial facilities to begin working.
Moscow and other Russian regions are in their sixth week of a lockdown.
The capital’s residents have been told to stay at home except in certain circumstances such as going out to buy food and medicine. They must obtain a digital permit to travel anywhere by public or private transport.
Russia’s relatively low death rate has prompted some Kremlin critics to suggest the authorities may be covering up the real toll of the outbreak by failing to correctly identify coronavirus deaths as such.
The authorities deny those allegations, pointing out that Russia’s coronavirus outbreak began later than in many other countries, allowing it to better prepare for the pandemic.
Russia now has the fifth largest number of cases in the world, according to a tally kept by the John Hopkins University in the United States.

Trump and Putin discuss arms race, welcome OPEC + oil deal

AFP

Trump and Putin discuss arms race, welcome OPEC + oil deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump called on Thursday for involving China in new arms control talks with Russia, telling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that they need to avoid a "costly arms race," the White House said.

Trump and Putin spoke by telephone, also welcoming the recent OPEC+ oil deal as well as discussing the global coronavirus pandemic, the White House added.

"President Trump reaffirmed that the United States is committed to effective arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, and looks forward to future discussions to avoid a costly arms race," a statement said.

"President Trump reiterated that the United States is working hard to care for Americans at home and is also ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia," the statement added.

More to follow...

