Call to prayer ruling in Canada causes controversy

Masjd Al-Farooq in Mississauga. (Supplied photo)
The Islamic Society of North America in Mississauga. (Supplied photo)
Muslim Neighbor Nexus: Building the community together. (Supplied)
Malton Islamic Center in Mississauga. (Supplied photo)
Jame Masjid Mosque in Mississauga. (Supplied photo)
Call to prayer ruling in Canada causes controversy

  • Some municipalities are allowing mosques to broadcast the sunset adhan during Ramadan, prompting some to complain
  • ‘Hate groups will always be around to incite this type of prejudice,’ says one Muslim resident who used to live in Riyadh
DUBAI: Social-distancing measures during the global pandemic have caused mosques to close and public gatherings to be banned around the world. As a result, Muslims have had to adjust and adapt to a new reality — one without congregational prayers.

However, some municipalities in the Ontario province of Canada have started allowing mosques to broadcast the call to prayer, or adhan, at sunset, which during Ramadan marks the end of the day’s fast.

In a ground-breaking acknowledgment of multiculturalism and religious tolerance, Ontario’s Mississauga City Council passed a resolution on April 29 suspending its noise control by-law, thereby allowing mosques to sound the Maghrib (sunset) adhan. The resolution stated that the temporary suspension will remain in effect throughout Ramadan, that the prayer call can be broadcast once a day in the evening for a maximum of five minutes, and that it must not call people to gather together to pray.

In the past week, cities such as Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Brampton, Ottawa and Edmonton have followed suit with similar rulings, and Dar Al-Hijrah mosque in the US city of Minneapolis has also obtained a permit to broadcast the call to prayer.




Masjid Al-Farooq in Mississauga City. (Supplied photo)

The melodious Arabic adhan usually takes only two to three minutes to recite, but the decision by Mississauga city council has incited a fervent backlash from some Canadians who claim that its broadcast is an infringement of their rights and brings religion into the public sphere.

Some suggest the sound of the adhan could trigger post-traumatic stress disorder in Canadian soldiers who served in the Middle East. Others label the decision unconstitutional and an appeasement of radicalism, even going so far as to call for a legal challenge. There has been no official statement on the issue by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Hassan Ahmed, a former resident of Riyadh who now lives in Mississauga, and usually attends the Al-Falah and Muslim Neighbour Nexis mosques, believes the sounding of the call to prayer should not bother his fellow Canadians too much.

“The church bells that are heard on Sundays don’t infringe on my rights as a Muslim, and the call to prayer, which is temporary, just for one month because of these extreme circumstances, doesn’t infringe on anyone’s rights — it won’t really impact anyone’s day to day,” he said.

“There’s a sense of belonging and community that the mosque gives. With physical and social distancing measures in place Muslims can’t get that, so this is just a small step toward filling that void.”




The Islamic Society of North America in Mississauga. (Supplied photo)

Kanwal Saya, who has lived in Riyadh and Dubai and now resides in the city of Oakville, Ontario usually worships at the Islamic Society of North America in Mississauga. She explained that during Ramadan, Muslims gather at the mosque not only for prayers, but for classes, discussions, iftars and activities for children.

“It’s the overall feeling of belonging and rising spiritually, and it’s especially important for children to develop and learn about our religion,” she said. “In the current circumstances, as we are not able to visit mosques, a call to prayer can certainly help revive the spirit of the holy month.”

Canada enjoys an international reputation as a welcoming and accepting place for refugees and minorities, and the province of Ontario is especially diverse; according to the 2016 census, more than a quarter of its residents are from minorities.

Some fear the backlash to the call to prayer ruling is a sign that Islamophobic sentiment might be ignited at a time where the pandemic has already caused great instability and unrest. But Saya and Ahmed are confident that those protesting the decision represent only a tiny segment of Canadian society.

“Hate groups will always be around to incite this type of prejudice,” said Saya. “Yes, it will bring about heated discussions and online forum wars but will eventually die down. Canadians generally are not too concerned about this.”

Ahmed agreed, adding: “We live in a safe country, our communities are very intertwined and intermingled, and people are very culturally sensitive. So I think that while you might have the odd experience or spike in some of Islamophobic prejudice, as a whole it won’t affect us — at least that’s my hope.”

Afghan Taliban look for support of Hazaras whom they once persecuted

Afghan Taliban look for support of Hazaras whom they once persecuted

  • Hazara political representatives express willingness to join talks with the Taliban
  • The ethno-religious minority faced repeated atrocities under Taliban rule in the 1990s
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: The Afghan Taliban’s recent appointment of a militiaman from the Hazara community as a local chief in northern Sar-i-Pul province appears to indicate a change in its attitude toward the minority group, which it persecuted for decades.

On April 22, the Taliban announced Maulvi Mahdi as its chief for the Balkhab district in Sar-i-Pul, a region dominated by the Shiite community.

The Hazaras are predominantly Shia and constitute a religious minority among Afghanistan’s majority-Sunni population. It is estimated that they account for 15 percent of the country’s 37 million people.

The Hazaras were systematically persecuted under Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001.

Hikmat Safi, a security adviser to Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, told Arab News the appointment of Mahdi was as a “diplomatic move” aimed at attracting the support of Hazara people in a fast-changing political scenario and ahead of the intra-Afghan dialogue — discussions between all Afghan stakeholders on a road map for a political settlement and a lasting ceasefire after nearly two decades of warfare.

Maulvi Mahdi, a 34-year-old Hazara militiaman appointed on April 20 by the Taliban as their chief for Balkhab district in Sar-i-Pul province, Afghanistan. (Screen grab from a video released by the Afghan Taliban)

“The choice of Mahdi is a clear message to the Hazara that the Taliban are no longer against them,” Safi said, adding that the group is now striving to win the favor and support of minorities ahead of any future agreement with the Afghan government.

According to the Taliban, Mahdi has been active in their ranks for some time.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Arab News that he has “his own group, a large number of followers (in Balkhab) and has for years contributed to jihad.”

He added: “The issue has just caught media attention, but he has been there in the field for a long time”

According to Fazal Muzhary of the Afghanistan Analysts Network, the 34-year-old Shiite militiaman is influential in the Balkhab region and has been involved in attacks against government forces. He was arrested in 2010 and sentenced to 14 years in prison, but was released before serving the full sentence.

“He developed links with the Taliban in the recent past and played a role in recruiting local fighters in Balkhab,” Mauzhary said.

While the Taliban denies that the appointment of the Hazara militiamen was a political gimmick, it is signaling a departure from its extremist stance towards Shias and attempts to gain legitimacy among other ethnic groups.

“We have clear targets such as an end to the occupation of Afghanistan and the (establishment of) an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. All ethnicities which accept these targets are to enjoy equal rights in any future settlement,” Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Arab News.

“What happened in the past should not prevent the parties from marching forward ... An inclusive Afghan government after result-oriented intra-Afghan talks will better identify the country’s external, internal policies and role of minorities and their rights in the future setup,” he said.  

The change in the ideology and politics of the Taliban has been acknowledged by representatives of the Hazara, who are tired of the war and for the sake of peace appear to be willing to let bygones be bygones.

“We want an end to war and we want a democratic setup under which all ethnic groups such as Pashtun, Hazara, Tajik, Uzbek and others enjoy freedom, unity and peace. We have high expectations that the imminent Afghan government-Taliban talks will yield tangible results this time,” said Asadullah Saadati, a senior politician from the Hezb-e-Wahdat party — the key vehicle of the Hazara community’s political presence.

Saadati told Arab News on Wednesday that the party could sit with the Taliban and jointly work with it for any future setup. “We should have tolerance for each other to move forward,” he said, adding that the ongoing prisoner exchange between the Taliban and the government gives a ray of hope that the intra-Afghan dialogue will take place and settle differences.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Hazara Shiites shia

