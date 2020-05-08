You are here

  • Home
  • China, US commit to implement trade deal despite coronavirus row

China, US commit to implement trade deal despite coronavirus row

The US runs a trade deficit with China, and the objective has been to realign the trade balance between both countries. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9553g

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

China, US commit to implement trade deal despite coronavirus row

  • Both countries have also agreed to maintain communication and coordination
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese and US trade representatives agreed Friday to “create favorable conditions” for the phase one trade deal signed in January, officials said, despite recent tensions over the coronavirus pandemic.
Vice Premier Liu He, who had led Beijing’s negotiations, held a call in the morning with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
“Both sides said they should strengthen macroeconomic and public health cooperation, strive to create a favorable atmosphere and conditions for the implementation of the phase one US-China economic and trade agreement, promoting positive results,” a notice from China’s Ministry of Commerce said.
US officials said after the call that both parties agreed “good progress” is being made on creating the governmental infrastructures needed to make the agreement a success.
“They also agreed that in spite of the current global health emergency, both countries fully expect to meet their obligations under the agreement in a timely manner,” said the Office of the US Trade Representative and Treasury in a statement.
The countries have also agreed to maintain communication and coordination.
The call is believed to be the first time they have officially spoken about the agreement since it was signed, and comes after both nations traded barbs over the deadly virus.
Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs against China after claiming there was evidence linking COVID-19 to a top-security lab in the central city of Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged late last year. China has denied the claims.
In January, Beijing agreed to import an additional $200 billion in US products over two years, above the levels purchased in 2017, marking a truce in a bruising trade war that had hammered the global economy for almost two years.
But analysts question if China will be able to fulfill the ambitious commitments after the virus outbreak brought business activity to a near halt earlier this year.
Recovery has been slow since, and consumption has yet to bounce back to pre-virus levels.
China’s imports plunged 14.2 percent in on-year in April, after a 0.9 percent dip the month before, even though the country has largely brought the coronavirus under control locally.
Nick Marro of The Economist Intelligence Unit said that “shipments from the US remain well below the levels needed to achieve the purchase pledges under the trade accord.”
He added that the pandemic has disrupted supply and demand on both sides of the Pacific, highlighting risks around the survival of the deal.
Although China’s exports defied expectations to rise 3.5 percent in April, economists believe this is unlikely to last as figures were boosted by shipments of medical supplies against the global pandemic, as well as fulfilments of a backlog built up from a slow business resumption in the first quarter.
Mnuchin said this week, however, that he expects China to uphold the deal signed this year, warning of “very significant consequences” if that did not happen.
The US runs a trade deficit with China, and the objective has been to realign the trade balance between both countries.

Topics: trade economy China US

Related

Business & Economy
Firms in China remain wary despite US trade deal
Business & Economy
US-China trade deal gets tepid reception

Aramco ups crude prices as recovery signs grow

Updated 08 May 2020
Frank Kane

Aramco ups crude prices as recovery signs grow

  • Market analysts took the OSP rates as further positive news after a week when some have declared the worst to be over after a turbulent month for global energy markets
Updated 08 May 2020
Frank Kane

Saudi Aramco signaled renewed confidence in the recovery of demand for oil by raising its prices for June supply of crude from the low levels of the past two months.

The company announced its official selling prices (OSP), showing increases over May across virtually every grade of crude. Only little-traded “super light” was cut further in a range of price increases that went from $1 per barrel for crude destined for American markets to rises upwards of $6 a barrel for crude bound for European and Mediterranean trading zones.

In the the critical Far Eastern market — the “battle ground” among oil producers — prices were increased from between $0.9 to $1.7 per barrel over May for different grades of Aramco crude.

The OSPs — the actual price at which Aramco is willing to sell oil — are eagerly watched by traders as an indicator of sentiment at the world’s biggest oil company.

The oil price war of April was kicked off when Aramco offered big discounts to customers in early March just as global demand for crude fell off a cliff on the effects of the worldwide lockdowns that hit economic activity.

The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, jumped back above $30 after the prices were announced, up 6 percent to $31.64 in Gulf afternoon trading.

For Asia, which consumes most Aramco crude, the OSPs are calculated against Middle East crude benchmarks DME Oman and Dubai. DME Oman rallied to around $32 per barrel after the Aramco prices were announced.

Paul Young, head of energy products at Dubai Mercantile Exchange, told Arab News: “These OSPs are for June-loading crude, so with the record OPEC+ cuts and demand returning, fundamentals should look much more balanced by the time this oil hits the market as refined products in the third quarter.”

Market analysts took the OSP rates as further positive news after a week when some have declared the worst to be over after a turbulent month for global energy markets. Oil analyst Arjun Murti tweeted: “With demand showing early recovery signs, Saudi is helping to further boost recovery.”

Some took the relatively high prices on offer to European markets as a concession to Russia, which became Saudi Arabia’s partner in the historic OPEC+ cuts a couple of weeks ago after a big falling out at the beginning of March.

Topics: Oil Aramco

Related

Business & Economy
Aramco to store sterilizing materials
Special
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco hybrid engine to cut car pollutants

Latest updates

Pakistan coronavirus cases surge past 25,000, pace quickens
China, US commit to implement trade deal despite coronavirus row
Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Coronavirus tracing app raises privacy concerns in India
UN chief: Coronavirus pandemic is unleashing a ‘tsunami of hate’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.