CNN appoints Rani Raad as head of network’s commercial arm

Raad, a Lebanese CNN veteran of 22 years, started his career at the network in New York before holding a number of senior international roles with CNN and WarnerMedia. (Supplied)
Updated 08 May 2020
Arab News

CNN appoints Rani Raad as head of network’s commercial arm

LONDON: CNN Worldwide has appointed Rani Raad as president of CNN Commercial, in a new global position to broaden the company’s new business streams and increase the value that the network provides to commercial partners around the world.  

Raad, a Lebanese CNN veteran of 22 years, started his career at the network in New York before holding a number of senior international roles with CNN and WarnerMedia.

In 2013, Raad combined all business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the US within the division CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), including advertising, sponsorship, content sales & licensing, out of home, marketing and audiences & data

Since then, as president of CNNIC, Raad has developed the business by introducing a cross-platform and data-led strategy with increased digital capabilities, tailored for a wide range of client and market needs across over 200 countries and territories.

Raad said, “I don’t think I have ever seen a time when CNN has been so influential, both in the US and internationally. An era of structural change in the media market, the increased demand for verified news and the economic impact of COVID-19 is fundamentally changing the way we need to work with our business partners.”

Raad will work closely with WarnerMedia Sales and International on its CNN advertising and distribution activity, lead international business through CNN International Commercial, optimize CNN Worldwide’s directly controlled revenue operations and maximize the commercial potential of development of new products.

Morocco to probe attack on TV crew

Morocco to probe attack on TV crew

  • A television crew on assignment at a local market in Tiflet, near Rabat, had come under physical and verbal attack by police
  • It was interior ministry agents who had tried to prevent the journalists from working
RABAT: Moroccan authorities said Friday they would investigate a case of an attack on television journalists filming a report, as police denied any involvement in the incident.
Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Thursday that a television crew on assignment at a local market in Tiflet, near Rabat, had come under physical and verbal attack by police.
The police force, in a statement, condemned the report as damaging to its reputation and said its members had played no role.
It was interior ministry agents who had tried to prevent the journalists from working.
The ministry, for its part, said it had “opened an internal inquiry to determine the circumstances of the incident and establish the truth.”
Morocco ranks 133rd out of 180 on the RSF’s World Press Freedom Index.

