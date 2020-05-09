You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong gyms and cinemas reopen as virus measures ease

Hong Kong gyms and cinemas reopen as virus measures ease

Club members queue outside a gym, which must ensure social distancing. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/97ej9

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Hong Kong gyms and cinemas reopen as virus measures ease

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong began to ease major social distancing measures on Friday with bars, gyms, beauty parlours and cinemas reopening their doors after the financial hub largely halted local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus.

Queues formed outside gyms in the semi-autonomous Chinese city on Friday morning for employees to check temperatures as people celebrated the return of some normalcy to the city.

Doris, a 39-year-old yoga teacher, said her first classes were already filled after weeks of teaching online.

“I’m excited to share again... and see my students,” she told AFP.

“I was quite impatient to get back to the gym,” added Alexandre, a 26-year-old finance worker after completing a workout in the city’s commercial district.

“It shows that life is starting to get back to normal even though we haven’t been locked up like in Europe,” he added.

Will Sutton, an American resident, tweeted pictures of his local gym with partitions placed between running machines.

“After three weeks without a workout, whatever ... let’s just get back to sweating!” he wrote.

The less health-conscious flocked to watering holes, some of which opened their doors as soon as the clock struck midnight.

“Last month we lost a lot of money,” bar manager Nikita told AFP as he received the first punters in four weeks. “But still, we are just super happy to be back open.”

Most of Hong Kong’s entertainment venues were shuttered in early April when the city suffered a second wave of infections — primarily residents returning from Europe and North America as the pandemic spread rapidly there.

But health officials have made impressive headway against the disease thanks to efficient testing, tracing and treatment programs with just over 1,000 infections and four deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have been in the single digits for the last 18 days — with eleven days showing a zero tally. All new infections are residents returning from overseas who are quickly quarantined.

In a city mired in recession the reopening of many businesses will be welcome. But the threat of the virus means certain restrictions remain in place.

Bars are permitted to operate at half-capacity and must ensure a distance of 1.5 meters between tables, while live music performances and dancing remain banned.

Gyms, cinemas and beauty parlours must also ensure social distancing — such as adequate space between yoga mats — as well as temperature checks and hand sanitiser.

Pure, one of the biggest yoga chains, said it would limit classes to a maximum of eight people while bowling alleys are only opening every other lane.

Authorities have also lifted the limit on how many people can gather in public from four to eight.

Restaurants will also now be allowed to take bookings from groups of up to eight people.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

Related

World
Pompeo delays Hong Kong report to see if China acts to ‘further undermine’ autonomy
World
Hong Kong civil servants to return to work as coronavirus lockdown eases

Pandemic sets Japan on course for deep recession

Updated 12 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Pandemic sets Japan on course for deep recession

  • The country’s service sector has been hit hard, but catering and gaming businesses report spike
Updated 12 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s household spending plunged in March and service-sector activity shrank at a record pace in April, reinforcing expectations that the coronavirus pandemic is tipping the world’s third-largest economy into deep recession.

Overtime pay — a barometer of strength in corporate activity — also plunged at a record pace in March, data showed, a sign companies were hit by shrinking business even before the government announced a state of emergency in early April.

The weak readings make it a near certainty the economy suffered a second straight quarter of contraction in January-March, the technical definition of a recession, and was on track for a deeper decline in the current quarter as the health crisis kept shoppers home and businesses closed.

“Even without the virus, Japan’s economy was very weak due to the hit from last year’s sales tax hike. The pandemic has completely destroyed any chance of a recovery,” said Taro Saito, executive research fellow at NLI Research Institute.

“The economy may rebound somewhat in July-September but won’t return to pre-coronavirus levels for the rest of this year,” said Saito, who expects the economy to contract an annualized 30 percent in the current quarter.

Household spending slumped 6.0% in March from a year earlier following a 0.3 percent fall in February, marking the biggest drop in five years, government data showed on Friday.

The decline, a tad smaller than a median market forecast for a 6.7 percent fall, was due largely to plunging demand for travel, clothing and eating out as the government asked citizens to refrain from going out and some businesses to shut down.

There were some winners with firms that provide catering for people at home seeing increased business.

Spending on pasta jumped 44 percent as people cooked at home more often, while purchases of gaming consoles more than doubled as school closures kept children housebound. However, those increases were not enough to make up for the plunging demand for other items.

The data will likely drag on preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data due on May 18. Analysts polled by Reuters expect Japan’s economy to contract an annualized 4.6 percent in the January-March period.

Many analysts expect the economy to plunge by at least 20 percent in the current quarter, piling pressure on the government to top up an already massive $1.1 trillion stimulus package to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

With infections in Japan exceeding 15,000, the government extended a state of emergency on Monday through to the end of the month, pressuring companies to shut down factories and stores longer than previously expected.

Other data paint a similarly bleak picture on the outlook.

Japan’s services sector shrank at the fastest pace on record in April as a huge blow to demand from the outbreak hurt business activity, a business survey showed.

Inflation-adjusted real wages fell in March for the first time in three months as overtime pay slumped 4.1 percent from a year earlier, falling at the fastest pace on record.

Tom Learmouth, an economist at Capital Economics, expects Japan’s job market to worsen sharply in coming months and push down wages of retailers hit by the pandemic.

“Looking ahead, leading indicators are pointing toward a spike in the unemployment rate – we think it will climb to 4.2 percent toward the end of this year,” he said.

“Corporate profits are no doubt falling fast so total pay will be dragged down further by a slump in bonus payments.”

Japan’s jobless rate stood at 2.5 percent in March.

The health crisis hit an economy that already suffered a contraction in the final quarter of last year due to the hit on consumption from an October sales tax hike. 

Topics: Japan Coronavirus

Related

Japan eyes another stimulus package as coronavirus pandemic crushes economy
World
Japan set to approve remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

Latest updates

Hong Kong gyms and cinemas reopen as virus measures ease
A Saudi woman’s journey with coronavirus disease
Pandemic sets Japan on course for deep recession
Hydrogen’s time is now in post-pandemic world
Repatriation of expats from Saudi Arabia gathers pace

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.