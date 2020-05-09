You are here

One of world’s oldest men marks 116th birthday in South Africa

Fredie Blom (R) is given hand sanitiser by one of his wife's daughters, as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, as he celebrates his 116th birthday at his home in Delft, near Cape Town, on May 8, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • At his great age, however, he says he won’t let the coronavirus pandemic panic him
CAPE TOWN: South African Fredie Blom celebrated his 116th birthday on Friday unfazed by the coronavirus crisis, over 100 years since the Spanish flu pandemic killed his sister.
“I have lived this long because of God’s grace,” said Blom, possibly one of the oldest men in the world.
Lighting a cigarette, he recalled the 1918 pandemic that left tens of millions dead worldwide including his sister.
Blom was born in 1904 in the rural town of Adelaide, tucked near the Great Winterberg mountain range of South Africa’s Eastern Cape province.
He is older than a 112-year old British resident named the world’s oldest living man by the Guinness World Records in March. Blom’s age has not yet been verified by the body.
Grandchildren whizzed around as Blom sat on the front yard of his home. Neighbours arrived soon after to sing happy birthday.
Blom has spent most of his life working on farms around Cape Town. He met his 86-year old wife Jeanette at a dance and won her heart over with his jive moves.
The couple have been married for almost fifty years. They moved to the Cape Town suburb of Delft three decades ago.
At his great age, however, he says he won’t let the coronavirus pandemic panic him.
And he did not mince his words about South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, complaining about a nationwide ban on cigarette sales as part of a series of lockdown measures.
“He doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Blom grumbled, adding that cigarettes were his only birthday wish this year.
Blom stopped visiting doctors more than two years ago, claiming he was tired of being pricked and prodded.
“Now he just takes two Disprins a day, but sometimes he steals my pills,” Jeanette said, laughing affectionately at her stubborn husband.
While Blom never had children, he adopted Jeanette’s two from a previous marriage as his own.
“He has done everything for us,” said Blom’s step-daughter Jasmien Toerien, 38.
“He would wake up at three or four in the morning to cycle to work,” she fondly recalled. “He loves animals and gardening.”

Roaming ‘robodog’ politely tells Singapore park goers to keep apart

  • “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow and black robodog named SPOT said in English as it roamed around
  • Despite the niceties, breaches of Singapore’s strict lockdown rules can result in hefty fines and even jail
SINGAPORE: Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singapore authorities to help curb coronavirus infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart.
The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was first deployed in a central park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown.
“Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow and black robodog named SPOT said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added, in a softly-spoken female voice.
Despite the niceties, breaches of Singapore’s strict lockdown rules can result in hefty fines and even jail.
The city-state of 5.7 million people has more than 21,000 cases, one of the highest tallies in Asia, largely due to mass infections among migrant workers living in cramped dormitories in areas little visited by tourists.
Under rules to enforce the lockdown in place until June 1, residents can only leave their homes for essential trips like grocery shopping and must wear a mask at all times in public. Exercise outdoors is permissible but must be done alone.
Another robot, in the shape of a small car, has been deployed at a nearby reservoir to warn visitors “not to loiter” and that “gatherings are not allowed.”
The authorities behind the latest trial — the government technology and cybersecurity agencies — said in a statement that SPOT could better cross rough terrain in parks and gardens.
As well as broadcasting messages reminding visitors of social distancing measures, SPOT is fitted with cameras and analytics tools to estimate the number of people in the park.
Authorities said the cameras would not be able to track individuals or record personal data.
SPOT has also recently been trialled for use at a temporary hospital delivering medicines to patients.

