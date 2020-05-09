You are here

Czech Airlines to restart some flights after coronavirus grounding

Airlines around the world have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as international travel has plunged. (File/AFP)
  • Passengers will be required to wear face masks during the entire flight
PRAGUE: Czech Airlines (CSA) will resume part of its operations on May 18 after a six-week interruption because of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline said on Saturday.
Flights to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris and Stockholm will be among those reopened in the first wave. On May 24, the route to Kiev will reopen, followed by Odessa and Bucharest on May 25, CSA said.
Passengers will be required to wear face masks during the entire flight and a distance of 2 metres from person to person will be observed. The cabin will undergo disinfection before and after each flight, CSA said.
Airlines around the world have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as international travel has plunged, forcing carriers to park jets, cancel flights and seek financial aid.

Topics: Coronavirus

  • Toxic styrene gas spewed out of the plant near the southern city of Visakhapatnam on Thursday, killing at least 11 people
VISAKHAPATNAM: Villagers placed the bodies of three victims of a deadly gas leak from an LG Polymers plant in southern India at the gates of the site on Saturday, and demanded the factory be shut down immediately and its top management arrested.
Toxic styrene gas spewed out of the plant near the southern city of Visakhapatnam on Thursday, killing at least 11 people and forcing 800 more to be hospitalized for treatment. Hundreds of victims remain in hospital.
On Saturday, villagers staged a sit-in at the plant’s gate with three bodies of victims as the Director General of Police visited the plant, Reuters’ partner ANI reported.
Some protesters barged into the compound and police had to block their way to allow officials investigating the leak to come in and out.
Protesters shouted “We want justice!” and demanded a permanent closure of the factory that is close to residential areas, ANI reported.
They also called for the arrest of factory management of LG Polymers, which is a subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd, South Korea’s biggest petrochemical company.
Police have filed a negligence and culpable homicide complaint against the management of the LG Polymers plant.
In a statement on Saturday, LG Polymers apologized to all those affected by the incident and said it would extend all possible support to ensure those affected and their families were taken care of.
“The company is committed to work closely with the concerned authorities in India to investigate the cause of this incident,” the company said.
It said its initial investigations suggested the tragedy was caused by leaking vapor from a styrene monomer storage tank.

Topics: India

