Jordan to continue repatriation mission amid coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak had forced countries to close their borders and suspend all international travel, leaving thousands of Jordanians stranded overseas. (Jordan News Agency)
  • Stranded Jordanians who wish to go back to their home country can book tickets through the dedicated website, safelyhome.rj.com
  • The repatriation mission will run for three days with limited capacity
DUBAI: The second phase of repatriation efforts by the Jordanian government will start on Friday, the Jordan News Agency reported, with flights to several destinations including Jeddah, Paris, London, and Chicago.

Stranded Jordanians who wish to go back to their home country can book tickets through the dedicated website, safelyhome.rj.com, Director of the Coronavirus Crisis Cell Brig. Gen. Mazen Faraya said.

The repatriation mission will run for three days with limited capacity, but Faraya indicated there could be more flights depending on demand.

The COVID-19 outbreak had forced countries to close their borders and suspend all international travel, leaving thousands of Jordanians stranded overseas.

