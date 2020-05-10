More Saudis return home as Kingdom ramps up repatriation drive

DUBAI: Three Saudia flights carrying passengers from Moscow, Munich, and Islamabad have arrived in Riyadh, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to repatriate stranded citizens due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The flights landed at the King Khalid International Airport where they were received by government agencies for necessary health checks – a 12-stage process that includes sterilization and thermal scanning.

The returnees were sent to special quarantine areas set up by the health and tourism ministries.

Meanwhile, a Paris-bound flight carrying 196 passengers has departed from the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The flight is part of Saudi Arabia’s “Awdah (return)” initiative for expatriates wanting to return to their home countries through a dedicated application system.