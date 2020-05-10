Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian efforts in various Yemeni provinces 

HADRAMOUT: As part of the humanitarian and relief aid provided by Saudi Arabia to the people of Yemen, a number of initiatives have been launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).

In coordination with the World Health Organization, the Polymerase Chain Reaction unit at the National Center for Central Public Health Laboratories in Seiyun in Hadramout province has been inaugurated to help expedite mass testing and diagnosis of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), negating the need to send samples outside the province.

The director of the center, Dr. Nabil Baibad, said the unit included four main rooms fully equipped with qualified laboratory staff, and that it would continue financing the emergency response project for hygiene and environmental sanitation across the directorates of Aden, in cooperation with the Yadan Bi Yad (Hand in Hand) Association.

In the city of Aden, KSRelief has provided the Cleaning and Improvement of Aden City Fund cleaning supplies and 112 dumpsters to be distributed across the city for the safe disposal of garbage.

The director of the Yadan Bi Yad Association, Warda Al-Sayed, called for more efforts to improve the governorate’s current health and environmental situation, and praised the cooperation of relevant authorities to ensure the success of the project’s activities, especially the support and follow-up of KSRelief.

During the holy month of Ramadan, KSRelief has implemented a number of social programs and activities within its Seed of Safety Project, benefiting 600 orphans in several cities.

Fahmi bin Mansour, executive director of Al-Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, said that during the holy month of Ramadan, many initiatives had been implemented to promote solidarity, including the Taftir Program, providing food baskets and conducting inspections of orphanages as well as spreading awareness on how to deal with the threat of COVID-19 and prevent its spread.