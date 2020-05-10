Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian efforts in various Yemeni provinces 

You are here

KSRelief has implemented a number of social programs and activities within its Seed of Safety Project. (SPA)
HADRAMOUT: As part of the humanitarian and relief aid provided by Saudi Arabia to the people of Yemen, a number of initiatives have been launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).
In coordination with the World Health Organization, the Polymerase Chain Reaction unit at the National Center for Central Public Health Laboratories in Seiyun in Hadramout province has been inaugurated to help expedite mass testing and diagnosis of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), negating the need to send samples outside the province.
The director of the center, Dr. Nabil Baibad, said the unit included four main rooms fully equipped with qualified laboratory staff, and that it would continue financing the emergency response project for hygiene and environmental sanitation across the directorates of Aden, in cooperation with the Yadan Bi Yad (Hand in Hand) Association.
In the city of Aden, KSRelief has provided the Cleaning and Improvement of Aden City Fund cleaning supplies and 112 dumpsters to be distributed across the city for the safe disposal of garbage.
The director of the Yadan Bi Yad Association, Warda Al-Sayed, called for more efforts to improve the governorate’s current health and environmental situation, and praised the cooperation of relevant authorities to ensure the success of the project’s activities, especially the support and follow-up of KSRelief.
During the holy month of Ramadan, KSRelief has implemented a number of social programs and activities within its Seed of Safety Project, benefiting 600 orphans in several cities.
Fahmi bin Mansour, executive director of Al-Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, said that during the holy month of Ramadan, many initiatives had been implemented to promote solidarity, including the Taftir Program, providing food baskets and conducting inspections of orphanages as well as spreading awareness on how to deal with the threat of COVID-19 and prevent its spread.

Saudi Arabia ranks fourth globally for 5G technology use

Women sit in a 5G connected car simulator displayed at the Saudi Telecom Company stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The Kingdom ranks fourth globally in the use of 5G technology and 10th in internet speed as a result of a nationwide digital transformation scheme.
The deputy minister for technology, industry and digital capacities at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Ahmed Al-Theneyan, presented the findings at the opening webinar of the “Digital Lanterns” event, which was launched on Friday by the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
“We are proud of the digital transformation and qualitative leaps we have accomplished in all fields,” he said. “The Kingdom jumped from 150th to 10th place globally in terms of internet speed, showcasing the durability of its infrastructure. This was also due to the increasing use of fiber optics that have reached more than three million Saudi households, accompanied by 5G technology that will be used in the health and industrial sectors among others.”
The Kingdom now controls more than 7,000 5G towers and the ministry has launched several training programs, he added. The sector’s localization rate is 52 percent and the ministry is also implementing programs that support job creation. Al-Theneyan highlighted the ministry’s “Digital Giving Initiative,” which is aimed at promoting technical and digital awareness. 

