Confirmed COVID-19 cases exceed 39,000 in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The reporting of 1,912 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday has brought the total number of cases recorded in the Kingdom to 39,048.

Of the new confirmed cases announced on Sunday, 35 percent of whom were Saudi.

The vast majority were in Makkah (438 cases), Jeddah (374), Riyadh (363), and Madinah (248); 21 percent are female. 89 percent are adults, 8 percent are children and 3 percent are above the age of 65.

There are currently 27,345 active cases, with 143 in a critical condition. 1,313 new recoveries were recorded, making the total recovery at 11,457 cases.

The ministry reported 7 new deaths of expatriates in Makkah, Riyadh, and Jeddah, raising the death toll to 246.

Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said the health situation assessment across the country will continue until the ministry sends its recommendations regarding the precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

“An increase in numbers is not the only factor that affects assessment conclusions; they are also affected by the distribution of cases, whether there are virus clusters and how quickly the infection is spreading,” said Al-Aly.

“Moreover, early detection results, virus effects on the health of patients, and recovery and death rates also affect the conclusion, and on top of it all is the level of community commitment to precautionary instructions.”

Al-Aly said fever is the most common symptom of infection as 99 percent of confirmed cases experienced fever, while 60 percent had a cough and 30 percent had difficulty breathing.

“Other symptoms include fatigue, joint and muscle pains, and loss of appetite. However, these are associated symptoms for the vast majority of cases,” Al-Aly said.

Meanwhile the Saudi transport ministry said that the whole transport system and the public and private logistical sectors are working to ensure the availability of goods, food and medical supplies through all the Kingdom's land and airports.

Yasser Al-Mesfer, the ministry’s spokesperson, said that more than 9 million truck trips were conducted crossing the Kingdom to transport goods since the beginning of the pandemic to provide the continued and smooth movement of goods in the country.

The Public Authority for Transport issued over 8,000 movement permits for different types of cargo transport facilities to move around the country as curfew measures continue.

The length of the average road truck trip decreased by nearly 40 percent, due to the decrease in traffic flow, allowing trucks to easily move between cities in comparison to prior to the curfew.

More than 100,000 tons of medical supplies and food were shipped in more than 300 air cargo flights, while 2.5 million containers arrived through the country’s seaports carrying approximately 90 million tons of cargo.

Saudi Arabia partially lifted lockdowns and curfew restrictions on April 29 and allowed some economic and commercial activities to resume their activities until May 13 (Ramadan 20); however, there is no official confirmation whether the current situation will continue or the cities will go back to 24-hour lockdown.

On Sunday evening the Ministry of Interior announced that from Monday coronavirus restrictions would be eased in the cities of Samtah and Addayer in Jazan Region, following the recommendation by health authorities there, allowing residents to leave their homes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.