Doctors’ head urges two-week full curfew in Egypt as precaution

Dr. Hussein Khairy
Updated 20 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

  • Khairy said: “I don’t claim to be an expert in pandemics. However, this is my logical view as a doctor and from the experiences we have seen in other countries”
CAIRO: A leading doctor has called on the government to impose a full curfew during the remaining two weeks of Ramadan.
The head of the Egyptian Doctors’ Syndicate, Dr. Hussein Khairy, said the risk of the virus spreading might increase manifold during these weeks, as the country is already witnessing a surge in cases.
In a letter sent to the Egyptian Cabinet, he stressed the need to impose a full curfew during the remaining days of Ramadan. He said: “We have found that people have not taken the fatal disease seriously.”
He hoped that the measure would help check the spread of the disease.
Khairy told Arab News that this was not the syndicate’s request but rather his personal request, which was supported by Dr. Sherine Ghaleb, head of the Cairo Doctors’ Syndicate.
Khairy said: “I don’t claim to be an expert in pandemics. However, this is my logical view as a doctor and from the experiences we have seen in other countries.”
Ghaleb said many people are not adhering to social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19): “Some Egyptians took the coronavirus issue lightly.”
Ghaleb said there are reports of people gathering for iftar meals, which is very dangerous.

We have found that the people have not taken the fatal disease seriously.

Dr. Hussein Khairy

“People are also going out for Eid shopping after stores announced lucrative sales. This means more infections in the coming period. Moreover, there is a surge in infections among medical teams who could get a chance to rest if a full curfew was imposed,” she said.
She said that “the curfew could be imposed, exempting some institutions and (government) bodies. This would have a good effect and the numbers of infections would go down. We can control the situation to an extent until we get a vaccine, which is expected in September. The step will help us in the war against the virus.”
The secretary-general of the Egyptian Doctors’ Syndicate, Ehab El-Taher, said that the letter sent by Khairy calling for a two-week curfew to counter the coronavirus was a personal letter, and that the syndicate had nothing to do with it.
El-Taher said the more precautionary measures taken to counter the coronavirus, the more things will get under control. He noted that part-time workers need jobs to support their families.
He said: “The state granted part-time workers 500 Egyptian pounds ($32) as a contribution but it is not enough. Imposing a full curfew will be a problem for those people.”
“If the state has the financial ability to compensate part-time workers, then a full-time curfew would be better. But if the state can’t support them a full curfew should not be imposed.”

WHO suspends staff activity in Yemen’s Houthi-held areas, operations continue

A health worker takes the temperature of people riding a taxi van, amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease, at the main entrance to Sanaa. (Reuters)
Updated 14 min ago
Reuters

  • The internationally recognized government has accused the Iranian-backed group of covering up an outbreak in Sanaa
DUBAI: The World Health Organization (WHO) has suspended staff activity at its hubs in areas of Yemen held by the Iranian-backed Houthis, a directive seen by Reuters showed, in a move sources said aimed to pressure the group to be more transparent about suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.
War-ravaged Yemen, one of the countries most vulnerable to disease, is divided between the internationally recognized government temporarily based in the south and the Houthi militia.
The government has so far reported 34 cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths in territory it controls, while the Iranian-backed militia, which holds most large urban centers, has recorded just two cases with one death.
The WHO directive issued late on Saturday notified staff in Sanaa, the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, the northern province of Saada and central province of Ibb that “all movements, meetings or any other activity” for staff in those areas were paused until further notice.
The WHO has temporarily paused its movements in northern areas due to “credible threats and perceived risks which could have an impact on staff security,” it said in response to a Reuters’ query, adding that operations have not been suspended.

HIGHLIGHT

The UN is operating under the assumption that there is now full-blown transmission in Yemen.

The UN is operating under the assumption that there is now full-blown transmission in Yemen, it said.
“We are competing for resources and supplies in the global market — and a country’s ‘priority status’ in terms of who receives what for COVID-19 is directly linked to how many cases are in country and the need — it is the numbers,” it said.
The UN has “systematically for weeks now” advised on case declaration and reporting, but the decision to do so rests with local authorities, the WHO added.
Three sources told Reuters the WHO had taken the measure to press Houthis to report results of tests for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.
The internationally recognized government has accused the Iranian-backed group of covering up an outbreak in Sanaa. The WHO says it fears COVID-19 could rip through Yemen as the population has some of the lowest levels of immunity to disease compared with other countries. Minimal testing capacity has added to concerns.

