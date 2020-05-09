Egypt must coexist with coronavirus pandemic: cabinet spokesperson

DUBAI: Egyptians must learn to coexist with the coronavirus pandemic as the country pushes forward with efforts to reopen the economy by the end of Ramadan, cabinet spokesman Nader Saad said.

The government is hoping it can ‘start a new period’ by June 1, and will review its position on restrictions imposed over the pandemic before the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, forecast to start on May 23, Saad said in a report from Ahram.

The official stressed the necessity of a ‘gradual return to normal life, but with certain preventive measures,’ especially as not all countries can continue imposing lockdowns until a vaccine is developed, due to the economic repercussions.

“A return of activities or facilities will not be the same before the pandemic. Certain measures, including face masks, would be obligatory in cinemas and theatres, for example, or at governmental buildings,” Saad said.

“Face masks are not luxury now. They are a basic necessity given the pandemic.”