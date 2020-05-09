You are here

Egypt must coexist with coronavirus pandemic: cabinet spokesperson

Above, a view of the area around Bab Zuweila, one of the remaining gates in the walls of the old medieval city of Cairo on April 24, 2020. (AFP)
Arab News

  • Egyptian government hoping it can ‘start a new period’ by June 1
DUBAI: Egyptians must learn to coexist with the coronavirus pandemic as the country pushes forward with efforts to reopen the economy by the end of Ramadan, cabinet spokesman Nader Saad said.

The government is hoping it can ‘start a new period’ by June 1, and will review its position on restrictions imposed over the pandemic before the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, forecast to start on May 23, Saad said in a report from Ahram.

The official stressed the necessity of a ‘gradual return to normal life, but with certain preventive measures,’ especially as not all countries can continue imposing lockdowns until a vaccine is developed, due to the economic repercussions.

“A return of activities or facilities will not be the same before the pandemic. Certain measures, including face masks, would be obligatory in cinemas and theatres, for example, or at governmental buildings,” Saad said.

“Face masks are not luxury now. They are a basic necessity given the pandemic.”

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt

Classes in Lebanon to resume from May 28

Classes in Lebanon to resume from May 28

DUBAI: Lebanon’s schools and universities will reopen for classes from May 28 as the country gradually reopens despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Universities, technical schools, students in Grades 12 and 9 will resume classes starting May 28 and school days can be held up to 6 days a week, Education Minister Tarek Majzoub said in a report from The Daily Star.

“We fought coronavirus from inside the classes and when the situation got more dangerous, we closed down all educational institutions and we launched distance learning,” Majzoub was quoted as saying.

Grade 9 official Brevet exams have been cancelled but students are still expected to attend school and pass their class exams and will also receive official certificates by the government, the education chief explained, and added that independent students can still take the official exam, which will be administered for them once, in mid-August.

Students in other classes will be required to attend school starting June 11, at least a few times a week, and continue distance learning on the remainder of days.

Baccalaureate examinations meanwhile would be administered in August and September and subjects would be divided into compulsory and optional courses, Majzoub said, adding that “all health measures will be taken during the official exams.”

“From the scenarios that have been recommended [for school schedules], an average of four hours [of classes] daily and continuing distance learning till the end of July [have been recommended],” he added.

Schools, universities, educational institutions and nurseries were the first ones ordered to shutter in March as precaution against coronavirus transmission.

Topics: Education Coronavirus Lebanon

