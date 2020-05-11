You are here

Tension in Lebanon over ‘political comeback’ by Hariri brother

The sons of the slain former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, Ayman, Saad-Dedine and Bahaa, visit the car bomb site where their father was killed in Beirut, Lebanon February 19, 2005. (REUTERS)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Future Movement leader questions Bahaa’s sudden ‘zeal for Lebanon’
BEIRUT: Allies of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri reacted with scorn on Sunday after an apparent attempt by his elder brother Bahaa Hariri to return to the political arena.

Mustafa Alloush, a member of the political bureau of Saad’s Future Movement, told Arab News he was surprised by Bahaa’s sudden “zeal for Lebanon, from which he has been away since the assassination of his father.”
The two men’s father, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, died when his convoy in central Beirut was targeted by a van bomb widely attributed to Hezbollah in February 2005.
Alloush was responding to a statement by Bahaa Hariri in which he offered his support to forces calling for political change in Lebanon.
Bahaa said that after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, Lebanon would return to a corrupt and greedy system that used hollow sectarian rhetoric to “steal our country’s capabilities.”
He called for the restoration of “the dignity of the Lebanese people, which has been lost” because of a corrupt political system.
“There is no strong, responsible, honest or economically robust state to shoulder the burden of inspiring activity across the country,” he said.
Bahaa expressed support for “the rightful demands” of “the people’s revolution against the system of corruption and illegal weapons.”
He criticized the tendency of most politicians and political parties after his father’s assassination in 2005 to accumulate power and money at the expense of the country and citizens’ interests by forming multiparty alliances.

Bahaa Hariri, who was born in Saudi Arabia in 1966, is thought to be worth more than $2 billion.

These alliances, he said, were formed on the basis of “we will be quiet about your arms and your party’s violation of national sovereignty, if you are quiet about our deals and theft of public money.” This, he said, was hurting Lebanon, its people and its international reputation.
Alloush said he could not find any plausible explanation for Bahaa’s statements. He said he believed there were parties in Lebanon that wanted to bring Bahaa back to the Lebanese political scene to take advantage of his wealth.
Bahaa Hariri, who was born in Saudi Arabia in 1966, is thought to be worth more than $2 billion. He worked in the family construction and development company, Saudi Oger, until 2008, when he set up his own operation in Switzerland.
Hariri also established the Horizon property development company, which has major projects in Beirut as well as the Abdali development in central Amman in Jordan.

 

Older Turks enjoy walks outside as coronavirus rules relaxed in Turkey

Elderly people wear protective face masks as they chat at the recommended social distance at the seaside on May 10, 2020, at Ortakoy in Istanbul, after a month and a half of lockdown restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. (AFP)
AP

Older Turks enjoy walks outside as coronavirus rules relaxed in Turkey

  • Entry and exit restrictions were lifted for seven provinces where the outbreak has been brought under control
ANKARA: Turkey’s senior citizens got their first chance to venture outside in seven weeks on Sunday under relaxed coronavirus restrictions.
People aged 65 and over — the age group most at risk from the virus — were subjected to a stay-at-home curfew on March 21.
As part of a rolling program of reduced controls, they are now allowed out for four hours. People under 20, who are also subject to a curfew, will be allowed outside for a similar period later this week.
“It’s very nice to be out of the house after such a long time,” said Ethem Topaloglu, 68, who wore a medical mask as he strolled in a park in Ankara, the capital. “Although I’ve been able to sit on the balcony, it’s not the same as walking around outside.

137,115 infections, including 3,739 deaths, have been recorded in Turkey, according to John Hopkins University.

“My neighbors have been bringing my food and other things in these last weeks,” he said. “It’s important to stay at home and be safe but it’s very difficult as well.”
The relaxed curfew for over 65s came during the fifth weekend of lockdowns in Turkey’s largest cities. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted his thanks to the elderly for their “great support” in fighting the outbreak by staying at home and reminded them to wear masks outside. Turkey has recorded 137,115 infections, including 3,739 deaths, according to John Hopkins University. As the number of new cases dropped, the government announced a “normalization plan” while warning of tougher measures should the number of infections rebound.
Entry and exit restrictions were lifted for seven provinces where the outbreak has been brought under control. They remain in place for 24 other provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara.
Monday will see shopping malls, barber shops and beauty salons open up under new social distancing restrictions. Domestic and some international flights will resume at the end of May.
After recording its first coronavirus case on March 11, Turkey shut down entertainment venues, sports facilities and imposed travel bans. However, a widespread curfew has not been put in place to protect the country’s economic output.

 

