You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon extends curfew amid coronavirus spike

Lebanon extends curfew amid coronavirus spike

Medical staff at a hospital in Beirut’s eastern suburbs holding ‘Mother’s Day’ and other messages during a break in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) section of the health facility. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9xe96

Updated 11 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon extends curfew amid coronavirus spike

  • Possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections feared due to violations
Updated 11 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon has extended its nightly curfew amid a spike in coronavirus cases, as the health minister criticized people for practicing a “semi-normal life” despite the pandemic.

The daily report from the Ministry of Health said the total number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases had risen to 845 following 36 new cases.
Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmy said the curfew period at night would begin earlier, at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., and run until 5 a.m.
Fahmy said: “Ensuring the health of society is a top priority on which the law does not compromise, and it is a social responsibility.” He lamented people’s lack of commitment toward precautions against the virus.
A jump in the number of transmissions between residents and returnees from abroad has caused concern about the possibility of a second wave of infections after Lebanon had entered a transitional period. The results of PCR tests of returnees showed 10 positive cases among Moscow plane passengers, one on board the Minsk flight, one on board the Kuwait flight, and two cases on board the Douala flight.
The flights arriving from Bahrain, Dubai, London and Ukraine did not record any cases on board. Lebanon is scheduled to resume evacuation flights for citizens stranded abroad to Beirut airport on May 14.
Health Minister Hamad Hassan tweeted that one of the expatriates who had returned to Lebanon, and who was supposed to have been in isolation for 14 days, “received visitors and caused the transmission of infection to his family and the people around him.”
Hassan criticized the Lebanese for “practicing a semi-normal life without adhering to the rules of social distancing and wearing masks” and said that the country might be locked down completely for 48 hours due to the emergence of new cases “to conduct a field survey in the areas where cases were found.”
Lebanon had allowed for the reopening of commercial markets, increased the number of professions that could return to work, as well as reopening mosques and churches, provided they followed preventive measures.
Dates were set for students to return to their classes at the end of May, in preparation for conducting the official secondary exams after canceling the intermediate certificate exams.
“We all have to bear the responsibility for the failure that Lebanon has experienced since the government retracted some of the measures without taking serious steps to monitor the situation,” Dr. Abdul-Rahman Al-Bizri, an infectious diseases specialist and a member of the Health Ministry’s crisis committee, told Arab News.
He warned that the virus may re-emerge due to violations of COVID-19 measures. Of the country’s 36 new cases, 13 are personnel from Beirut’s military court.
Investigations showed that one of the soldiers deployed to the court had contracted the disease from his father. He informed authorities, but the revelation caused panic among court officials and visitors.

FASTFACTS

• Lebanon on Sunday reported 36 new cases of coronavirus.

• Of the country’s 36 new cases, 13 are personnel from Beirut’s military court.

• A decision was taken to extend the suspension of court sessions until May 24.

Tests were carried out on military police at the court’s headquarters, with 13 testing positive but not showing any symptoms. Judges and lawyers will undergo tests on Monday and Tuesday.
A decision was taken to extend the suspension of court sessions until May 24, except for sentencing sessions, and premises of the Bar Association were ordered closed for disinfection.
Army Command on Sunday confirmed the 13 infections, but denied reports on social media that 1,200 military personnel had been placed in quarantine and domestic isolation.
Bekaa Gov. Kamal Abu Joudeh said that three military personnel were found to be infected with the virus, two of them in the town of Majdal Anjar and the third in the town of Talbaya. He said they were under home isolation.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Ramadan roles help the unemployed in Gaza
Middle-East
New Iraq PM releases protesters, promotes respected general

Tension in Lebanon over ‘political comeback’ by Hariri brother

The sons of the slain former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, Ayman, Saad-Dedine and Bahaa, visit the car bomb site where their father was killed in Beirut, Lebanon February 19, 2005. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Tension in Lebanon over ‘political comeback’ by Hariri brother

  • Future Movement leader questions Bahaa’s sudden ‘zeal for Lebanon’
Updated 11 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Allies of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri reacted with scorn on Sunday after an apparent attempt by his elder brother Bahaa Hariri to return to the political arena.

Mustafa Alloush, a member of the political bureau of Saad’s Future Movement, told Arab News he was surprised by Bahaa’s sudden “zeal for Lebanon, from which he has been away since the assassination of his father.”
The two men’s father, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, died when his convoy in central Beirut was targeted by a van bomb widely attributed to Hezbollah in February 2005.
Alloush was responding to a statement by Bahaa Hariri in which he offered his support to forces calling for political change in Lebanon.
Bahaa said that after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, Lebanon would return to a corrupt and greedy system that used hollow sectarian rhetoric to “steal our country’s capabilities.”
He called for the restoration of “the dignity of the Lebanese people, which has been lost” because of a corrupt political system.
“There is no strong, responsible, honest or economically robust state to shoulder the burden of inspiring activity across the country,” he said.
Bahaa expressed support for “the rightful demands” of “the people’s revolution against the system of corruption and illegal weapons.”
He criticized the tendency of most politicians and political parties after his father’s assassination in 2005 to accumulate power and money at the expense of the country and citizens’ interests by forming multiparty alliances.

FASTFACT

Bahaa Hariri, who was born in Saudi Arabia in 1966, is thought to be worth more than $2 billion.

These alliances, he said, were formed on the basis of “we will be quiet about your arms and your party’s violation of national sovereignty, if you are quiet about our deals and theft of public money.” This, he said, was hurting Lebanon, its people and its international reputation.
Alloush said he could not find any plausible explanation for Bahaa’s statements. He said he believed there were parties in Lebanon that wanted to bring Bahaa back to the Lebanese political scene to take advantage of his wealth.
Bahaa Hariri, who was born in Saudi Arabia in 1966, is thought to be worth more than $2 billion. He worked in the family construction and development company, Saudi Oger, until 2008, when he set up his own operation in Switzerland.
Hariri also established the Horizon property development company, which has major projects in Beirut as well as the Abdali development in central Amman in Jordan.

 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon extends curfew amid coronavirus spike
Special
Middle-East
Lebanon’s ‘new migration’ as economic woes worsen

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia suspending cost of living allowance, raising VAT to mitigate economic impact of COVID-19 crisis
Airbnb faces major blow amid coronavirus pandemic
Virus prevents diaspora Venezuelans from sending money home
Saudi king orders release of $493 million in ‘Ramadan Aid’ to social security beneficiaries
Germany warned of legal action over court row

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.