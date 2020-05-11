Abu Dhabi, Kuwait issue movement permits during curfew

DUBAI: Movement permits will be issued in Abu Dhabi as the sterilization project continues. People can apply through the website www.adpolice.gov.ae, state news agency WAM reported citing Abu Dhabi Police.
The police said people should adhere to the duration of the permit in order to avoid any violations, and that leaving their homes should be for necessities. It added that those who don't carry movement permits during the National Disinfection Programme timing, have to provide an evidence on the reasoning behind their emergency.
Companies whose employees cannot follow the National Disinfection Programme timings due to the nature of their work, must have a list of names of these employees and their car plate numbers available to be shown to the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority, the police added.
Meanwhile, Kuwait has also issued movement permits during lockdown that will last until May 30, state news agency KUNA reported.
The Public Authority for Civil Information shared the hyperlink to requesting permits, which is https://curfew.paci.gov.kw and warned that people who violate the conditions of getting permits will face legal action.
