You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi, Kuwait issue movement permits during curfew

Abu Dhabi, Kuwait issue movement permits during curfew

Kuwait has also issued movement permits during lockdown that will last until May 30. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ne6sv

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi, Kuwait issue movement permits during curfew

  • Abu Dhabi Police said people should adhere to the duration of the permit in order to avoid any violations
  • Kuwait warned that people who violate the conditions of getting permits will face legal action
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Movement permits will be issued in Abu Dhabi as the sterilization project continues. People can apply through the website www.adpolice.gov.ae, state news agency WAM reported citing Abu Dhabi Police.
The police said people should adhere to the duration of the permit in order to avoid any violations, and that leaving their homes should be for necessities. It added that those who don't carry movement permits during the National Disinfection Programme timing, have to provide an evidence on the reasoning behind their emergency.
Companies whose employees cannot follow the National Disinfection Programme timings due to the nature of their work, must have a list of names of these employees and their car plate numbers available to be shown to the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority, the police added.
Meanwhile, Kuwait has also issued movement permits during lockdown that will last until May 30, state news agency KUNA reported.  
The Public Authority for Civil Information shared the hyperlink to requesting permits, which is https://curfew.paci.gov.kw and warned that people who violate the conditions of getting permits will face legal action.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE flies medical aid to African countries in fight against coronavirus spread
Middle-East
Kuwait imposes 20-day ‘total curfew’ from May 10 to curb coronavirus

UAE flies medical aid to African countries in fight against coronavirus spread

Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

UAE flies medical aid to African countries in fight against coronavirus spread

  • The UAE sent a medical aid plane to Niger and another to Mali that contain six metric tons of medical supplies
  • A Kuwaiti military aircraft shipped out medical supplies from China
Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE sent aid planes to Sierra Leone, Niger and Mali on Sunday to help countries  fight the coronavirus outbreak in the region.
The aid included seven tons of medical supplies for about 7,000 medical professionals working in Sierra Leone,, state news agency WAM reported.
"The UAE is committed to assisting its partners throughout Africa in their relentless fight against COVID-19. Today’s provision of aid will boost medical professionals’ ability to combat this virus with the necessary protection and equipment to ensure their safety," Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Senegal Omar Al-Meheiri said.
The UAE also sent  aid to Niger and Mali that c including six metric tons of medical supplies to help 6,000 professionals in each country.
"Aid to Niger comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to ensure that medical professionals throughout Africa, especially those in the Sahel region, have access to the necessary personal protective equipment to enable their critical work on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19," Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Chad Amer Al-Menhali said.
"Mali is an important partner to the UAE in efforts to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 throughout Africa. Today’s delivery of medical aid to Mali will help protect medical workers who are leading the campaign against the virus’ spread," UAE Ambassador to Algeria and Non-Resident Ambassador to Mali Yousef Saif Al-Ali said.
So far the UAE has sent more than 479 tons of aid to more than 44 countries, benefitting nearly 479,000 medical professionals.
Meanwhile, a Kuwaiti military aircraft flew medical supplies from China to support the country’s fight against the pandemic, state news agency KUNA reported.
Kuwait’s Ambassador to China Sameeh Hayat said today’s aid plane was the 10th and that each shipment carries about 50 to 55 tons of medical supplies. He added that this trip came as part of a series of efforts done by the Ministry of Defense in coordination with the health ministry.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Coronavirus infected employees in UAE to be granted sick leave
Business & Economy
Coronavirus crisis spoils UAE food and beverage sector’s outlook

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi, Kuwait issue movement permits during curfew
UAE flies medical aid to African countries in fight against coronavirus spread
Saudi Arabia suspending cost of living allowance, raising VAT to mitigate economic impact of COVID-19 crisis
Airbnb faces major blow amid coronavirus pandemic
Virus prevents diaspora Venezuelans from sending money home

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.