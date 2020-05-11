UAE flies medical aid to African countries in fight against coronavirus spread

You are here

The aid plane to Sierra Leone carried seven metric tons of medical supplies. (WAM)
Arab News

  • The UAE sent a medical aid plane to Niger and another to Mali that contain six metric tons of medical supplies
  • A Kuwaiti military aircraft shipped out medical supplies from China
DUBAI: The UAE sent aid planes to Sierra Leone, Niger and Mali on Sunday to help countries  fight the coronavirus outbreak in the region.
The aid included seven tons of medical supplies for about 7,000 medical professionals working in Sierra Leone,, state news agency WAM reported.
"The UAE is committed to assisting its partners throughout Africa in their relentless fight against COVID-19. Today’s provision of aid will boost medical professionals’ ability to combat this virus with the necessary protection and equipment to ensure their safety," Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Senegal Omar Al-Meheiri said.
The UAE also sent  aid to Niger and Mali that c including six metric tons of medical supplies to help 6,000 professionals in each country.
"Aid to Niger comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to ensure that medical professionals throughout Africa, especially those in the Sahel region, have access to the necessary personal protective equipment to enable their critical work on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19," Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Chad Amer Al-Menhali said.
"Mali is an important partner to the UAE in efforts to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 throughout Africa. Today’s delivery of medical aid to Mali will help protect medical workers who are leading the campaign against the virus’ spread," UAE Ambassador to Algeria and Non-Resident Ambassador to Mali Yousef Saif Al-Ali said.
So far the UAE has sent more than 479 tons of aid to more than 44 countries, benefitting nearly 479,000 medical professionals.
Meanwhile, a Kuwaiti military aircraft flew medical supplies from China to support the country’s fight against the pandemic, state news agency KUNA reported.
Kuwait’s Ambassador to China Sameeh Hayat said today’s aid plane was the 10th and that each shipment carries about 50 to 55 tons of medical supplies. He added that this trip came as part of a series of efforts done by the Ministry of Defense in coordination with the health ministry.

Tension in Lebanon over ‘political comeback’ by Hariri brother

The sons of the slain former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, Ayman, Saad-Dedine and Bahaa, visit the car bomb site where their father was killed in Beirut, Lebanon February 19, 2005. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Tension in Lebanon over ‘political comeback’ by Hariri brother

  • Future Movement leader questions Bahaa’s sudden ‘zeal for Lebanon’
BEIRUT: Allies of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri reacted with scorn on Sunday after an apparent attempt by his elder brother Bahaa Hariri to return to the political arena.

Mustafa Alloush, a member of the political bureau of Saad’s Future Movement, told Arab News he was surprised by Bahaa’s sudden “zeal for Lebanon, from which he has been away since the assassination of his father.”
The two men’s father, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, died when his convoy in central Beirut was targeted by a van bomb widely attributed to Hezbollah in February 2005.
Alloush was responding to a statement by Bahaa Hariri in which he offered his support to forces calling for political change in Lebanon.
Bahaa said that after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, Lebanon would return to a corrupt and greedy system that used hollow sectarian rhetoric to “steal our country’s capabilities.”
He called for the restoration of “the dignity of the Lebanese people, which has been lost” because of a corrupt political system.
“There is no strong, responsible, honest or economically robust state to shoulder the burden of inspiring activity across the country,” he said.
Bahaa expressed support for “the rightful demands” of “the people’s revolution against the system of corruption and illegal weapons.”
He criticized the tendency of most politicians and political parties after his father’s assassination in 2005 to accumulate power and money at the expense of the country and citizens’ interests by forming multiparty alliances.

FASTFACT

Bahaa Hariri, who was born in Saudi Arabia in 1966, is thought to be worth more than $2 billion.

These alliances, he said, were formed on the basis of “we will be quiet about your arms and your party’s violation of national sovereignty, if you are quiet about our deals and theft of public money.” This, he said, was hurting Lebanon, its people and its international reputation.
Alloush said he could not find any plausible explanation for Bahaa’s statements. He said he believed there were parties in Lebanon that wanted to bring Bahaa back to the Lebanese political scene to take advantage of his wealth.
Bahaa Hariri, who was born in Saudi Arabia in 1966, is thought to be worth more than $2 billion. He worked in the family construction and development company, Saudi Oger, until 2008, when he set up his own operation in Switzerland.
Hariri also established the Horizon property development company, which has major projects in Beirut as well as the Abdali development in central Amman in Jordan.

 

