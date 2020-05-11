You are here

Bulk buying in Kuwait as 'total curfew' starts

People also rushed to buy cooking gas cylinders. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

  • People rushed to food shops and bakeries
  • Kuwait’s authorities implemented a total lockdown for 20 days
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s supermarkets were flooded by panic buying ahead of the total curfew, English-language daily Kuwait Times reported.
People rushed to food shops and bakeries – as well as gas cylinder shops. The daily reported that long lines of people, who were “not necessarily observing social distancing,” were seen in different areas of the country.
Kuwait’s authorities implemented a total lockdown for 20 days, starting May 10 and running until May 30, to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The health minister said recent daily cases have been on a rise after Kuwaiti citizens were repatriated from abroad, which they have expected.
There are currently 8,688 infected people, 2,729 recovered patients and 58 people have died.

Topics: Kuwait Coronavirus

Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

KUBAR: Israel’s army on Monday demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian charged with involvement in a bomb attack that killed an Israeli teenager, AFP journalists said.
The explosion last August 23 near a spring close to the Jewish settlement of Dolev in the West Bank killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and brother.
Four men were later arrested and charged including Qassam Shibli, who Israel said had made and planted the explosive device.
His family appealed unsuccessfully against the planned home demolition before the Israeli supreme court, arguing it amounted to collective punishment.
Israeli soldiers entered the village of Kobar before dawn Monday and demolished Shibli’s second-floor home, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
Clashes broke out, with young Palestinians throwing stones at the soldiers, the journalist said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said one person, wounded in the head by a tear gas canister, was taken to hospital for treatment, while another four were treated at the scene for light injuries.
The homes of two other men convicted over the incident were demolished in March.
Israel routinely demolishes the homes of those accused of carrying out attacks.
It argues that such measures act as a deterrent, but critics say it amounts to collective punishment.
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement they had “held the terrorist to account” for the murder.
“House destruction is an important tool in deterring terrorists,” he said.

Topics: Israel Palestinian bomb

Saudi Arabia to cut oil production by additional 1 million bpd
