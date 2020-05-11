DUBAI: Kuwait’s supermarkets were flooded by panic buying ahead of the total curfew, English-language daily Kuwait Times reported.
People rushed to food shops and bakeries – as well as gas cylinder shops. The daily reported that long lines of people, who were “not necessarily observing social distancing,” were seen in different areas of the country.
Kuwait’s authorities implemented a total lockdown for 20 days, starting May 10 and running until May 30, to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The health minister said recent daily cases have been on a rise after Kuwaiti citizens were repatriated from abroad, which they have expected.
There are currently 8,688 infected people, 2,729 recovered patients and 58 people have died.
Bulk buying in Kuwait as ‘total curfew’ starts
https://arab.news/w5nuk
Bulk buying in Kuwait as ‘total curfew’ starts
- People rushed to food shops and bakeries
- Kuwait’s authorities implemented a total lockdown for 20 days
DUBAI: Kuwait’s supermarkets were flooded by panic buying ahead of the total curfew, English-language daily Kuwait Times reported.