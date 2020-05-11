You are here

  • Home
  • Britain would not support Israeli West Bank annexation, says minister

Britain would not support Israeli West Bank annexation, says minister

British Conservative MP James Cleverly arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain, July 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n7dv2

Updated 11 May 2020
Reuters

Britain would not support Israeli West Bank annexation, says minister

  • James Cleverly: Our long-standing position is that we do not support the annexation of parts of the West Bank, and ... doing so could make a sustainable two-state solution harder
  • France also urging European Union partners to consider threatening Israel with tough response if it goes ahead with a de facto annexation of parts of occupied West Bank
Updated 11 May 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain would not support an Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank as it would make a two-state solution with the Palestinians more difficult to achieve, junior Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said on Monday.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said it is up to Israel whether to annex parts of the West Bank.
But Cleverly told parliament: “Our long-standing position is that we do not support the annexation of parts of the West Bank, and ... doing so could make a sustainable two-state solution harder.”

Meanwhile, France is urging its European Union partners to consider threatening Israel with a tough response if it goes ahead with a de facto annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, three EU diplomats said.
Belgium, Ireland and Luxembourg also want to discuss the possibility of punitive economic measures during a foreign ministers’ meeting on Friday, the diplomats told Reuters, though all member states would have to agree to any collective action.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said cabinet discussions will start in July over extending Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, as was mooted under US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.
Palestinians have expressed outrage at Israel’s plans to cement its hold further on land it seized in the 1967 Middle East war, territory they are seeking for a state.
The EU diplomats did not give details on what punitive measures EU member states might consider to try to dissuade Israel from making the move.
In terms of procedure, EU governments would need to ask the Commission and the EU foreign policy division, the EEAS, to draw up a list of options.
All 27 EU nations would need to agree to any EU response and Israel’s closest allies such as Hungary and the Czech Republic could still block even preparatory work.
An EU spokesman on Monday declined to comment on internal discussions but said: “annexation is contrary to international law and if annexation goes ahead, the EU will act accordingly.”
Israel has long been a part of the EU’s research and innovation program Horizon 2020, which was worth nearly €80 billion between 2014 and 2020, according to the European Commission.
The EU is also Israel’s top trading partner and Israel benefits from trade preferences with the world’s largest trading bloc.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in February Trump’s plan departed from “internationally agreed parameters.” Borrell said that steps to annex Palestinian territory, “if implemented, could not pass unchallenged.”
That is a view taken by France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Ireland, according to EU diplomats.
“There is clearly a need to look at what annexation means in the context of international law and we do need to know our options,” said one senior EU diplomat involved in discussions.
“We also need to say what exactly the consequences of annexation would be, ideally as a way to stop any such move,” the diplomat said.
The Palestinians and many countries regard the West Bank settlements as illegal under the Geneva Conventions that bar settling on land captured in war. Israel disputes this, citing security needs and biblical, historical and political connections to the land.

Topics: United Kingdom James Cleverly West Bank France

Related

Special
Middle-East
Tough conditions and no jobs in West Bank create dilemma for Palestinians
Middle-East
Israeli defense minister backs 7,000 new West Bank settlement units

Turkish bar associations unite against government interference

A woman enters the courthouse as Turkish special force soldier stands guard on December 11, 2017 at Silivri district in Istanbul, on the opening day of the trial of an Uzbek citizen who confessed to killing 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub. (AFP)
Updated 12 May 2020
Arab News

Turkish bar associations unite against government interference

  • Proposed legislative changes could hit lawyers, destroy judiciary independence: Human rights campaigner
Updated 12 May 2020
Arab News

ANKARA: Fifty bar associations throughout Turkey have joined forces to express their concerns over proposed changes to rules governing elections to their boards which they claim are undemocratic.

Turkey’s bar associations are among the few remaining dissident voices in Turkey holding out against governmental pressure on the country’s judiciary.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently hinted at a long-debated change to the election processes for the bar associations and is currently working on a draft bill that would significantly decrease their many authorities.

The bill aims to change the election system of the bars’ administrations via proportional representation and open the way to the establishment of alternative associations in each city that could send delegates to the Union of Turkish Bar Associations.

In this way, the alternative bar associations would decrease the voting weight of the largest associations who have been openly critical of the ruling government’s legal wrongdoings.

For some time, Turkey’s biggest bar associations, especially those in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, have been highlighting deficiencies in the rule of law in Turkey.

Recently, 46 bar associations issued a joint declaration criticizing the government’s amnesty law which allowed for the release of mafia bosses and child abusers from prison, while keeping dissident journalists locked up.

Bar associations have also slammed health and hygiene conditions in Turkish jails and called for the release of prisoners as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a recent statement, Istanbul Bar Association chairman, Mehmet Durakoglu, said that the government had “achieved what it couldn’t do by political means” at the ballot box by using the judiciary as a tool against dissidents.

A total of 51 bar associations across the country recently boycotted a judges’ ceremony at the presidential palace, claiming the choice of venue showed once again the lack of separation of powers in the country.

BACKGROUND

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently hinted at a long-debated change to the election processes for the bar associations.

Experts considered the move was an attempt to restrict the bar associations’ key role in scrutinizing government and supporting rule of law for each citizen.

Erdal Dogan, a lawyer specializing in human rights, said the proposed changes could hit lawyers dependent on the Justice Ministry and destroy the judiciary’s independence.

Currently, there is one bar association in each province of Turkey. But, according to Dogan, the establishment of alternative ones could result in the creation of partisan and pro-government establishments.

“Such an amendment on the law of the bar associations would ultimately put the professional rights and authorities of the lawyers under the control of the executive branch,” he told Arab News.

According to Amnesty International’s 2019 Report on Turkey, the judiciary was still used as a tool of pressure over people.

“The reforms failed to address the structural flaws in a judiciary under extreme political pressure or to end unfair and politically motivated prosecutions and convictions,” the report said.

Nate Schenkkan, director for special research at US NGO Freedom House, said: "Changes to the bar associations' methods of election would do very serious damage to the independence of the legal profession in Turkey. Regional bar associations in Turkey play a critical role in defending the rights of minorities and in ensuring the protection of the law extends to all members of society."

Schenkkan added: "The fact that changes are currently being discussed explicitly because the government disagrees with some bar associations' stance on behalf
of vulnerable minorities underscores why this would be such a dangerous step for the legal profession and civil society as a whole."

 

Topics: Turkish bar association

Related

Middle-East
Egypt, UAE, France, Greece and Cyprus condemn Turkey's actions in Libya, Cyprus
Middle-East
Older Turks enjoy walks outside as coronavirus rules relaxed in Turkey

Latest updates

Aston Martin Superleggera Arabesque honors Mideast
Far right ‘posed as journalists to spread anti-Muslim lies’
NZ media giant makes one-dollar bid for rival
Experts call on Saudis to change their spending habits
La Liga chief wants restart by June 12 despite 8 new positive tests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.