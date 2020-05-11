You are here

Italian aid worker returns home after rescue from Somali militants

Silvia Romano, escorted by Carabinieri, lowers her face mask for press as she arrives at her home, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • She confirmed that she had become a Muslim, but denied reports that she had been forced to marry a militant
  • Romano was abducted in November 2018 from the village of Chakama, where she worked for Italian humanitarian group Africa Milele helping educate orphans through play
ROME: Italy cheered the liberation of Silvia Romano, an aid worker who returned to Rome after being held captive for 18 months in East Africa by Somali militants connected to the Al-Shabab terrorist group.

According to Turkish security sources, Romano, 25, who said she converted to Islam after reading the Qur’an while in captivity, was rescued after a joint effort by Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency and Italian and Somali government authorities.  

Investigative sources quoted in the Italian press said Romano, a volunteer at an Italian-run orphanage in Kenya, had been located in December.  

She was handed to Italian authorities in Somalia on Saturday after being freed during a thunderstorm near the capital Mogadishu.  

Romano was abducted in November 2018 from the village of Chakama, where she worked for Italian humanitarian group Africa Milele helping educate orphans through play.  

Her kidnappers, who were carrying guns and machetes, fired at random as they fled on motorcycles, wounding five people, including three children.  

For part of her captivity, Romano is believed to have been held in a cave with other hostages near the Somali village of Buulo Fulaay.

She was greeted upon her arrival at Ciampino Airport in Rome by her family, who were flanked by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.  

The safe arrival in Italy of the young woman, who was wearing a traditional green Islamic African tunic, was celebrated in her home city Milan with peals of church bells and neighbors applauding and singing from their balconies.

“Fortunately I’m well, physically and mentally,” Romano told government officials. “I’m really happy, and now I just want to spend time with my family.”

She confirmed that she had become a Muslim, but denied reports that she had been forced to marry a militant.

“It’s true, I converted to Islam. It was my free choice. There was no coercion on the part of the kidnappers, who always treated me with humanity. It’s not true, however, that I was forced to marry. I wasn’t subjected to physical torture or violence,” she said during a debriefing immediately after hugging her relatives, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

“I was strong and resisted,” Romano told Conte. She said she converted to Islam after having read the Qur’an.  

“I begged my jailers to give me a book, and they came with the holy book. I read it through fully,” she told the prosecutor in charge of the investigations of her kidnapping.

“After lots of deep meditation on the teaching of the holy book, I decided I was ready for my conversion. It was completely my decision. Nobody forced me. My name now is Silvia Aisha.”

Conte described her freeing as “great news” while Italy struggles in its fight against COVID-19. “We are so glad to welcome Silvia back at such a delicate moment for the country,” he said.

US, UK intelligence agencies investigating Wuhan lab virus link

A woman researcher is at work inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, which is in the center of controversies. (AFP/File)
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

US, UK intelligence agencies investigating Wuhan lab virus link

  • Report on mobile activity claims ‘hazardous event’ took place at National Biosafety Laboratory in October
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: COVID-19 is widely believed to have emanated from a “wet market” selling livestock infected with the virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, but speculation has abounded, particularly in the US and from President Donald Trump, that the source of the outbreak may have come from elsewhere.

Those theories have been bolstered by a report from US broadcaster NBC News that the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have been the subject of an emergency shutdown, leading to police blocking off the site in October 2019, a few weeks prior to the outbreak in the city.
NBC added that US and UK intelligence agencies are examining a privately compiled report suggesting that between Oct. 7 and Oct. 24, no mobile phone data was recorded coming from part of the site thought to be the high-security National Biosafety Laboratory.
The site was previously a source of frequent mobile phone activity prior to Oct. 7, leading the report’s authors to speculate that a “hazardous event” might have taken place some time between Oct. 6 and Oct. 11.
In the intelligence report, seen by NBC, mobile data also suggested that police roadblocks were put in place between Oct. 14 and Oct. 19.
But there are doubts over the report’s veracity and the identity of its authors, with experts saying it may be based solely on commercially available mobile phone data, which would be limited in its scope.
Ruaridh Arrow, head of NBC News London’s Verification Unit, also urged caution, saying the data “may be misleading.”

HIGHLIGHT

Those theories have been bolstered by a report from US broadcaster NBC News that the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have been the subject of an emergency shutdown, leading to police blocking off the site in October 2019, a few weeks prior to the outbreak in the city.

Arrow tweeted: “(The) first important thing to note is that the data points are very low. Our sources estimate 2-300 people work at the lab but the number of devices ‘seen’ in the period before the alleged shutdown never get above 10, although in the previous 18 months they never fell to zero either.”
The report’s existence may be the source of information that has led Trump to carry an open mind on the roots of the outbreak, having previously said he had a “high degree of confidence” the pandemic began accidentally at the Wuhan laboratory.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also given the story credence, saying there is a “significant amount of evidence.”
The 24-page report has also been seen by the US Senate Intelligence Committee. Marco Rubio, a Republican senator and member of the committee, tweeted on May 6: “Would be interesting if someone analyzed commercial telemetry data at & near Wuhan lab from Oct-Dec 2019.
“If it shows dramatic drop off in activity compared to previous 18 months it would be a strong indication of an incident at lab & of when it happened.”
Beijing has rejected claims that the virus escaped from the laboratory, and has called on Washington to “show proof.”
According to NBC, US intelligence officials have privately suggested that not enough evidence exists to confirm the report’s allegations, and have called its findings “inconclusive.”

