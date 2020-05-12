You are here

Pandemic shock leads to 'overhaul' of Saudi finances

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said it has asked oil giant Aramco to make an additional voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day starting from June. (AFP)
Frank Kane

  Bold measures set to save $26 billion with proceeds to help businesses get back on their feet
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The full scale of the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic has been revealed in radical measures taken by Saudi authorities to cut allowances, reduce project spending and triple value added tax in what economists called an “immediate overhaul” of the Kingdom’s finances.

In announcing the measures Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said: “These are the priorities: The healthcare of people and the livelihood of people. We want to make sure that we maintain our fiscal strength so that as the economy gets out of the lockdown, we are able to support the economy. What we have seen from the announced measures are the ones that the team — both economists and other experts — thought would be the least damaging to the economy and the fiscal strength of the country.”

Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said: “The reforms are positive from a fiscal side as greater adjustment is essential.”

Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic analysis at EFG Hermes, said: “These are very bold measures necessitated by the sharp deterioration in the government’s fiscal balances.”

The Tadawul index fell 1.18 percent on the announcement, still some way above the lows at the height of the oil price war last month. The price of sovereign bonds rose on the news.

The steps taken will save around $26 billion, the Saudi minister said, with the proceeds being re-allocated to healthcare and aid for businesses during the pandemic. He added that the SR220 billion ($58.7 billion) already indicated to bridge the deficit this year would still be sufficient.

The Kingdom’s finances have also been hit by the dramatic reduction in oil revenue as a result of falling global demand during the pandemic.

“Despite all that is taking place around the world, we are committed to continue our reform, we are committed to ensuring that we have the fiscal strength and maintain our reserves, maintain our fiscal buffers. We are not cutting spending, we are reallocating spending,” Al-Jadaan said in the transcript of a phone call with Bloomberg.

He acknowledged that, with consumer spending at low levels because of the lockdowns in the Kingdom, the VAT increase would not raise significant revenue immediately. “As we get out of this, the government will be here to support the economy, support the private sector to ensure that they are not out of business during this period.”

John Sfakianakis, a Gulf expert at Cambridge University, said that tripling VAT would test the limits of the balance between revenues and consumption as the economy “dives into a deep recession.”

The surprise financial package also included measures to remove the SR1,000 a month cost of living allowance for government employees, which was a temporary measure. 

Some of the programs in the Vision 2030 reform plan — to diversify the economy away from oil dependency — will also be affected by the spending reviews underway. But the major ones, like giga projects NEOM and the Red Sea Development, are continuing. “It may not be as fast as it used to be, but they are continuing,” the minister added.

He also announced a review of salary scales in “new government organizations” that have been created with a view to narrowing the gap with traditional civil service salaries.

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh-based Al-Rajhi Capital, said it was too early to tell what the effect of the VAT increase would be on inflation levels, but that the rise “might be here to stay.”

Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East, said: “The subtle approach to diversifying the Saudi economy and raising non-oil revenues has been too slow. The authorities have accepted the need to induce a painful and immediate overhaul of the economy in the hope of longer term gains.”

Topics: Saudi finance Pandemic

Tax expert explains why Saudi VAT hike could boost investment

NOOR NUGALI

  Ernst & Young tax expert Sanjeev Fernandez tells Arab News how the increase in VAT in Saudi Arabia will bring the Kingdom in line with other countries and help to spur investment
RIYADH: How will the increase affect the Saudi economy?

In its discussions with the GCC member states around the introduction of VAT, the IMF has been clear that rates of VAT higher than the 5 percent standard rate initially enacted, are necessary to preserve fiscal spending. The latest announcement brings Saudi Arabia’s standard rate of VAT more in line with other global regimes, although still significantly lower than some European regimes where VAT rates are generally in the 20s. As Saudi Arabia works toward its goals as part of Vision 2030, especially in relation to infrastructure spending, the increase in the rate of VAT could potentially help drive continued government investment, particularly in the context of low oil prices. Ultimately, sustainable government spending in an economy creates jobs, which in turn stimulates economic activity and growth.

How will these measure be felt in the short, medium and long term?

While these are exceptional times, the initial introduction of VAT in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of 2018 was met with minimal disruption to businesses and impact on consumers. Therefore, provided consumer spending remains consistent, and tax revenues are quickly reinvested in the economy, the increase in the VAT rate could be a positive move in the medium to long term. Ensuring a balanced approach to the government’s fiscal position will support business confidence, and in the medium to longer term, could increase investment and economic growth in the Saudi economy.

Is the 15 percent VAT rate here to stay?

Since the introduction of VAT, it has been understood by many in the profession that the GCC member states would ultimately look to raise their VAT rates, to align with other global VAT and GST regimes, and to increase government revenues to support continued fiscal spending. For Saudi Arabia at least, the 15 percent rate could potentially be here to stay depending on the circumstances, and is consistent with calls by the IMF for higher VAT rates across the GCC.

How will companies react?

Businesses impacted by the increased VAT rate, will face a challenging decision as to whether to pass on the additional VAT to their customers, or absorb this cost to some degree. Many businesses may have no choice but to pass on the additional cost to customers, bound by long term agreements and fixed pricing, capping legislation, or a need to preserve profit margins.

Topics: Saudi VAT

