‘18 Presents’: Story of motherly love may struggle to be believed

Still from ‘18 Presents.’ (YouTube)
Updated 20 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Francesco Amato’s Italian-language film “18 Presents” (“18 Regali”) might not quite be the mood-lifter many of us are looking for during the dark and uncertain times of the pandemic. But the story is one of hope in which a headstrong young woman, Anna (Benedetta Porcaroli), learns to cope with the untimely death of her mother Elisa (Vittoria Puccini) at age 40.

There is much more to this film beyond the grieving, such as the familiar theme of mother-daughter conflict — only here the older woman has been absent for nearly all her daughter’s life. In what appears as genuine parental love and affection, Elisa makes plans to be a part of her daughter’s life once she is gone, but the film also underscores teenage rebellion and the sometimes yawning gap between what parents think is best for their child, and a child’s own hopes and dreams.

In Amato’s work, this rift is embodied in the series of gifts that Elisa leaves behind for her daughter after her death. We might expect Anna to find some solace in this, but that is not the case. Elisa, who dies from a terminal illness soon after giving birth, plans a carefully thought-out gift for each of her daughter’s birthdays. This does not sit well with Anna, who finds that the presents are a repeated reminder of tragedy, turning every birthday into a time of remorse and regret. Anna’s father Alessio (Edoardo Leo) is at a loss as he watches his daughter grow increasingly resentful until she finally storms out of their home on her 18th birthday.

Throughout the narrative, “18 Presents” slips into fantasy. When Anna is hit by a car and regains consciousness, she finds not only that she is in the company of her dead mother, but that she has also traveled back in time — to three months before her birth. While some viewers may take longer than others to piece together the plot here, what is unmistakably gripping is Elisa’s motherly selflessness. Despite her own struggle, we see her thoughtfully planning the gifts for Anna’s birthdays — days she will never be a part of.

Angst and tears are driven by this unusual mother-daughter relationship and chemistry in the latter part of the film, reinforcing the narrative of a parent wanting what is best for their child. Anna’s frustration with her father also comes to a head when he seems oblivious to the fact that her mother’s gifts bring up such unhappy feelings for a parent she cannot remember seeing in person. In the end, “18 Presents” is hampered by its believability, and the pace could use some improvement. But while some holes are left lingering in the plot in the film’s attempt to turn back the clock, its heart-warming core message of love still shines through.

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik announces new wellness series on Instagram

The model is premiering her series on May 13. (Instagram/@shaninamshaik)
Updated 12 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik has announced that she will be hosting a new Instagram Live series that will focus on wellness and health. Entitled “Wellness Wednesdays,” the new online series is set to take place once a week on Wednesdays, and will feature a new guest to discuss topics ranging from mental to physical health. 

The first guest to take part in the Saudi-Pakistani-Lithuanian-Australian model’s new series– which is premiering on May 13– is Glennon Doyle, an American author and an activist. 

“Announcing my amazing first guest on my series premiere “Wellness Wednesdays” on my Instagram Live @glennondoyle!!!” she wrote to her 2.1 million Instagram followers. “If you don’t know about Glennon, I highly recommend that you read her books. A New York Times bestseller author and an outstanding activist. Her personal experiences and raw truth provided healing for so many people. I know our conversation on Wednesday will be important for so many... so grateful... thank you Glennon x (sic),” she added.

Shaik revealed the news of her new series last week via an Instagram post, writing “I’m so excited to announce the launch of my brand new #InstagramLive series, ‘Wellness Wednesdays’! Each episode, I will bring in experts and leaders I admire within the #wellness and #health space to discuss how to live our best lives both physically and mentally.” 

The model has always been a staunch advocate for health and wellness. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia in 2019, Shaik revealed that one of her biggest goals includes setting up her own business in the health and wellness industry. “I am really passionate about health and wellness, so would love to have my own business in that area in the future,” she said. The new Instagram Live series is certainly a step in the right direction.

