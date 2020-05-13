You are here

  • Home
  • Eight Burkina soldiers killed in militant attack

Eight Burkina soldiers killed in militant attack

Above, Burkina Faso soldiers patrol at entrance of the Goudebo refugee camp for Malian refugees in Dori on February 3, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/998zv

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Eight Burkina soldiers killed in militant attack

  • Attack took place in a village called Kankanfogouol, sources said
  • Burkina Faso is part of a regional effort to battle an Islamist insurgency
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

ABIDJA: Eight Burkinabe soldiers have been killed in a militant attack in the restive north of the country, security sources said.
Militants ambushed the troops on Monday close to the Niger border in Yagha province, a security source said, leaving four dead and four others missing.
“The bodies of the missing soldiers have been found during a search raising the death toll to eight,” the security source said late Tuesday.
The attack took place in a village called Kankanfogouol, the sources said, in an area where armed groups move back and forth across the border and carry out attacks in both countries.
“The health emergency linked to the implacable fight against COVID-19 must not make us forget the security imperative,” President Roch Marc Christian Kabore posted on Twitter.
“We have to remain alert on both these fronts and I want to salute the commitment of our Defense and Security Forces,” he said, without detailing the latest attack.
Burkina Faso is part of a regional effort to battle an Islamist insurgency, along with neighboring Mali and Niger, Mauritania and Chad.
However, the West African country’s under-equipped and poorly trained military has been unable to stem the violence despite help from France, which has 5,000 troops in the region.
According to UN figures, militant attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger left nearly 4,000 people dead last year. Some 800,000 people have been displaced since 2015.

Topics: Burkina Faso

Related

World
Extremists kill 18 civilians in Burkina Faso
World
Gunmen kill 20 civilians in Burkina Faso

Pakistan army chief asks Iran to tighten border security, stop terror attacks

Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa
Updated 13 May 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

Pakistan army chief asks Iran to tighten border security, stop terror attacks

  • Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday linked the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pakistan with the forced sending of pilgrims back from Iran
Updated 13 May 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top commander has asked Tehran to tighten its borders in a bid to curb terrorist attacks on Pakistani security forces by militants allegedly operating from Iran.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa called his Iranian counterpart, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Bagheri, and discussed an array of issues including border fencing, improvement of border terminals and the killing of Pakistani security personnel near the Pakistan-Iranian border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.
“The COAS said that Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which is also used by terrorists and Narco traffickers for covering their movement,” the ISPR added.
Bajwa contacted Bagheri in the wake of an attack on a Frontier Corps patrol team in the Buleda area of Kech district last Friday in which six Pakistani security personnel lost their lives.
The attack, which took place about 14 km from the Iranian border, was claimed by the banned Baloch Liberation Army.
“The recent terrorist attack on Pak security forces resulting in shahadat of six security personnel near the Pak-Iran border also came under discussion. Both commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border,” the ISPR said.
The Pakistani army chief reiterated the “country’s desire for regional peace and stability based on mutual respect, non-interference and equality,” the military’s media wing added in its statement.
Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on April 29 approved 3 billion rupees ($18.6 million) in additional funds for the fencing of its border with Iran. The Senate of Pakistan was informed by the Frontier Constabulary of Balochistan on May 10 last year that the country had started fencing certain areas of the border which were hotspots for smuggling and militant movement.
The 900-km border begins at the Koh-i-Malik Salih mountain and ends at Gwadar Bay in the Gulf of Oman.

FASTFACT

Fencing of Pakistan-Iranian border underway to curb militancy: Foreign office spokesperson.

“The work on the Pak-Iran border fencing has been underway for the last few months for effective border management and to curb smuggling and militant activities,” Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui, told Arab News on Tuesday.
She added that there was no need for a No Objection Certificate from the foreign office for this as it was primarily the decision of the institutions responsible for border management and security.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday also linked the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pakistan with the forced sending of pilgrims back from Iran.
During a National Assembly session, he said that Iran had pushed around 5,000 Pakistani nationals through the border in Balochistan despite Islamabad’s request to wait until COVID-19 quarantine facilities were ready for them.
“Fencing the Pak-Iran border is very important as it is very difficult to patrol such a long stretch. It can only prove successful in curbing smuggling, narcotics and terrorists’ infiltration if Iran also reciprocates the efforts,” senior defense analyst, Lt. Gen. (retired) Amjad Shoaib, told Arab News.
He added that insurgent and militant activities had increased due to a heavy Indian presence in Chabahar.
“The need for border fencing was increased after the heavy presence of Indians in Chabahar, which resulted in an increase in insurgent activities as they have training camps there.
“Iran used to accuse Pakistan for infiltration of Jandullah from its side which was effectively eliminated by Pakistan, but Iran has not controlled insurgents and militants from using its soil for terrorist activities inside Pakistan,” Shoaib said.

Topics: Iran and Pakistan

Related

Middle-East
Doctors and nurses died as Iran ignored virus concerns
Middle-East
Virus-hit Iran to reopen mosques for holy nights

Latest updates

Palestinian youth killed by Israeli fire in West Bank
Eight Burkina soldiers killed in militant attack
Sony annual net profit down 36.5%
UK economy shrinks 5.8% in March, most on record
LIVE: Middle East prepares further lockdowns as Ramadan nears end 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.