Extremists kill 18 civilians in Burkina Faso

A security source said that the attack had come as a reprisal after extremists had told local people to leave the area a few days earlier. (File/AFP)
OUAGADOUGOU: Suspected extremists have killed 18 civilians in an attack in northern Burkina Faso, the governor of Sahel region said.

“The defense and security forces brought back the body of the nurse to give it to her family in Yalgo and secure the area to allow the burial of other victims,” Col. Salfo Kabore said on Sunday.

Several similar attacks were carried out a week ago in the country’s north, with one on January 25 leaving 39 civilians dead in the neighboring province of Soum, northwest of Seno.

A security source told AFP that during the massacre, which took place in Lamdamol village in Seno province Saturday, “the attackers, heavily armed and on motorbikes, literally executed the local inhabitants.”

A local health official, speaking from the town of Dori in the north, said the chief nurse at the nearby village of Lamdamol was among the victims.

“There is panic in the village and the surrounding area,” the official added, saying local people were fleeing the area toward the center-north of the country.

Another security source said that the attack had come as a reprisal after extremists had told local people to leave the area a few days earlier.

The security forces worked day and night to make the zone safe, “but it is difficult to be everywhere at once,” said the source.

Burkina Faso borders Mali to the northwest and Niger to the east, both countries that are struggling to contain a wave of lethal militant attacks.

Burkina Faso security forces, under-equipped and poorly trained, have not been able to counter the deadly raids in their territory, despite the help of foreign soldiers, notably French troops.

According to UN figures, the attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso killed 4,000 people in 2019 and caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, forcing 600,000 to flee their homes.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday demanded “demonstrable evidence” from the Taliban that they can and will reduce violence before signing a deal that would lead to Afghanistan peace talks and a withdrawal of American troops from the country.
Speaking at a news conference in neighboring Uzbekistan, Pompeo said a deal is close but that they have been close before and failed because the Taliban was unable to demonstrate seriousness. He said more work remains to be done so that peace talks can get started.
“We’re working on a peace and reconciliation plan, putting the commas in the right place, getting the sentences right,” he said. “We got close once before to having an agreement: a piece of paper that we mutually executed and the Taliban were unable to demonstrate either their will or capacity or both to deliver on a reduction in violence.”
“So, what we are demanding now is demonstrable evidence of their will and capacity to reduce violence, to take down the threat, so the inter-Afghan talks ... will have a less violent context,” he said. “We’re hopeful we can achieve that but we’re not there yet, and work certainly remains.”
Pompeo’s comments came just two days after US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul and told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani there has been “no notable progress” in talks with the Taliban. However, Khalilzad said he was hopeful of reaching an understanding with them on a reduction of hostilities, without offering any time frame.
Khalilzad had been in Pakistan last week to rally support for getting an agreement with the Taliban to reduce their attacks, as a first step toward a peace agreement to end 18 years of war in neighboring Afghanistan.
Earlier, the Taliban said they offered Khalilzad a 10-day cease-fire window in which to sign a peace agreement that would be followed by intra-Afghan negotiations.
Khalilzad was appointed by the White House in 2018 to find a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s war that would allow the United States to bring home its estimated 13,000 soldiers and end its longest military engagement.
He has held multiple rounds of talks with the Taliban in the Mideastern state of Qatar where the militant group maintains a political office.
Talks in recent weeks have focused on finding a way to reduce hostilities and bring both sides in the conflict to the negotiating table. Until now the Taliban have refused to talk to Afghan President Ghani’s government. Ghani has also been unable to agree on a negotiating team with Abdullah who is currently his partner in Afghanistan’s so-called Unity Government. Abdallah accuses the president of foiling efforts at peace by imposing new conditions on talks.
Ghani and Abdullah were the leading contenders in last September’s presidential polls. The voting was mired in controversy and is still without a final result.

