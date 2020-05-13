Palestinian youth killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

LIVE: Middle East prepares further lockdowns as Ramadan nears end

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday a 24-hour curfew will be imposed across the Kingdom during the five-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday (May 23 to 27).

The Saudi Interior Ministry said the decision was made to check the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile Lebanon’s government ordered the “full closure” of the country for four days, starting Wednesday night, as it seeks to ward off a coronavirus resurgence after easing some restrictions.

The rise in new infections follows a drop in cases to zero last week. “This achievement is at risk of collapsing” because some people have not complied with the guidelines, Prime Minister Hassan Diab was quoted as saying during a Cabinet meeting.

However, Dubai announced its decision to allow hotels to open private beaches, but only for their guests, state news agency WAM reported.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management approved a number of new initiatives to ease restrictions on people’s movement in the emirate including the reopening of public parks.

Wednesday (GMT Times)

06:57 - A northeastern Chinese city has partially shut its borders and cut off transport links after the emergence of a local coronavirus cluster that has fueled growing fears of a second wave of infections in China.

06:45 - South Korea says it has no immediate plans to revive strict social distancing rules despite a spike in coronavirus cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul.

06:38 - Australians need to stay on guard against new outbreaks of the coronavirus as mobility restrictions are eased this week, authorities said, as the death toll rose to 98 on Wednesday.

06:24 – Abu Dhabi airline Etihad says it will conduct a special flight on May 15 to New York.

06:17 - Thailand on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus cases for the first time since March 9. The country has a total of 3,017 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak escalated in January.

06:11 - The UN Security Council is trying again to reach agreement on its first resolution since the coronavirus pandemic started circling the globe over two months ago, but a dispute between the UsS and China over mentioning the World Health Organization remains unresolved.