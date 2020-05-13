TEL AVIV: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Tel Aviv Wednesday for talks on regional security and Israel’s plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, a pool report said.
Pompeo will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but not US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who is said by an embassy spokesman to be displaying “mild upper respiratory symptoms” although he has tested negative for COVID-19.
Pompeo lands in Israel for talks on West Bank annexations
https://arab.news/ys8ad
Pompeo lands in Israel for talks on West Bank annexations
TEL AVIV: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Tel Aviv Wednesday for talks on regional security and Israel’s plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, a pool report said.