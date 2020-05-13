You are here

Dubai carrier Emirates to resume flight to nine cities from May 21

Dubai carrier Emirates is likewise continuing with its repatriation flights. (Emirates)
  • Passengers must comply with travel requirements of destination countries
  • Social distancing rules will still apply
DUBAI: Emirates will resume scheduled passenger flights to nine cities from May 21 and will also offer connections from its hub in Dubai for travelers moving between the UK and Australia.

The Dubai airline said services to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne would be opened for passengers who comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

UAE residents who wish to return to Dubai meanwhile must have an approval from the Federal Authority for Identify and Citizenship, the carrier said.

Emirates is likewise continuing with its repatriation flights, with schedules for Tokyo Narita on May 15, Conakry on May 16, and Dakar on May 16.

“We are working closely with the authorities to plan the resumption of operations to additional destinations. We have implemented additional measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities in respect to social distancing and sanitization,” Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said in a statement.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities, remain our top priority.”

On-board the flights there will be a limited service to reduce the amount of person-to-person contact and all magazines will be removed.

Cabin luggage will have to be checked in, with only the essentials, such as handbags, baby care equipment and laptops allowed to be carried on.

Topics: aviation Dubai Emirates UAE

  • Travelex up for sale after parent Finablr cautioned of a potential insolvency
  • Travelex has been hit by costs related to a ransomware attack in late December
Troubled currency services provider Travelex on Wednesday warned of defaulting on a $15.6 million coupon payment on some of its senior notes as it grapples with a hit to earnings amid the coronavirus crisis.
The firm has put itself up for sale after parent Finablr cautioned of a potential insolvency, while Travelex itself has been hit by costs related to a ransomware attack in late December that crippled its systems.
Travelex said it does not intend to pay the coupon due on Friday, adding that it would seek waiver arrangements from noteholders.
The London-based company also said it was in talks with its lenders, advisers and certain bondholders for a long-term solution, while it was actively seeking bidders for the group.

Topics: Travelex

