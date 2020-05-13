Dubai carrier Emirates to resume flight to nine cities from May 21

DUBAI: Emirates will resume scheduled passenger flights to nine cities from May 21 and will also offer connections from its hub in Dubai for travelers moving between the UK and Australia.

The Dubai airline said services to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne would be opened for passengers who comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

UAE residents who wish to return to Dubai meanwhile must have an approval from the Federal Authority for Identify and Citizenship, the carrier said.

Emirates is likewise continuing with its repatriation flights, with schedules for Tokyo Narita on May 15, Conakry on May 16, and Dakar on May 16.

“We are working closely with the authorities to plan the resumption of operations to additional destinations. We have implemented additional measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities in respect to social distancing and sanitization,” Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said in a statement.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities, remain our top priority.”

On-board the flights there will be a limited service to reduce the amount of person-to-person contact and all magazines will be removed.

Cabin luggage will have to be checked in, with only the essentials, such as handbags, baby care equipment and laptops allowed to be carried on.