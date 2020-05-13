MADRID: Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus inched up on Wednesday to 184 fatalities from 176 on Tuesday, the country’s health ministry said.
The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,104, while the overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 228,691 from 228,030 the prior day.
Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll at 184
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll at 184
- the overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 228,691 from 228,030 the prior day
MADRID: Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus inched up on Wednesday to 184 fatalities from 176 on Tuesday, the country’s health ministry said.