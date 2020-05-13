You are here

Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll at 184

Spain’s two biggest cities Madrid, above, and Barcelona will not enter the next phase out of coronavirus lockdown along with many other regions next week, the government said. (AFP)
  • the overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 228,691 from 228,030 the prior day
MADRID: Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus inched up on Wednesday to 184 fatalities from 176 on Tuesday, the country’s health ministry said.
The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,104, while the overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 228,691 from 228,030 the prior day.

Philippines records 21 new coronavirus deaths, 268 more infections

  • 145 more patients have recovered, increasing total recoveries to 2,251
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday recorded 21 more coronavirus deaths and 268 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths from the novel coronavirus have reached 772 while confirmed cases have risen to 11,618. But 145 more patients have recovered, increasing total recoveries to 2,251.

