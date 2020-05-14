You are here

  • Home
  • US asks Taliban, Afghan government to bring perpetrators to justice

US asks Taliban, Afghan government to bring perpetrators to justice

Newborn babies lie in their beds at the Ataturk Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, a day after they were rescued from a deadly attack on another maternity hospital. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8835s

Updated 16 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

US asks Taliban, Afghan government to bring perpetrators to justice

  • Pompeo highlights Taliban’s denial of involvement in the deadly attacks
Updated 16 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: In the wake of two deadly attacks in Afghanistan on Tuesday, the US has asked both the government, led by President Ashraf Ghani, and the Taliban to cooperate and bring those behind the killings to justice. 

In his statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highlighted the Taliban’s denial of its involvement in the attacks, and urged both groups to work together.

“The Taliban and the Afghan government should cooperate to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

“As long as there is no sustained reduction in violence and insufficient progress toward a negotiated political settlement, Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to terrorism.”

Analyzing Pompeo’s statement, Abdul Satar Saadat, a former adviser to Ghani, told Arab News on Wednesday that the secretary of state had expressed Washington’s dissatisfaction with “Ghani’s announcing of the offensive against the Taliban.”

HIGHLIGHT

There was an outpouring of sympathy and goodwill for those killed in the attacks on Tuesday, with one mother reportedly rushing to breastfeed several newborn babies after their mothers died in the medical facility that was targeted.

Saadat added: “The political message of this statement to President Ghani is that if you go to war with the Taliban, then you won’t have America’s support.”

The Taliban on Wednesday said it had the ability to withstand any attacks by the government. “The units of the Islamic Emirate (the Taliban) have strong preparations for any type of the enemies’ provocation and offensive and will defend the people from its trenches with decisiveness,” the Taliban said in a statement in response to Ghani’s address to the nation the previous night.

The Taliban added that by announcing the “offensive war against the Islamic Emirate,” Ghani wants to “continue his rule under the umbrella of war.”

The Taliban has denied responsibility for both attacks — one of which was on a maternity hospital in Dashte Barchi, a Shiite-dominated area of Kabul, which killed 24 civilians, including two infants.

The other saw the deaths of nearly 30 Afghans who were attending a funeral ceremony for a deceased government police commander in Nangarhar province, in the east of the country, when the procession was attacked.

On Tuesday night, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar, but not on the hospital in Kabul.

Despite the Taliban denial, Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said there is “evidence” to prove that the Taliban “were in a celebratory mood for massacring Shiites in a maternity hospital in Kabul.”

He tweeted: “They (the Taliban) double celebrate the naivete of some for accepting their lies and accusing the fictional IS-K (Islamic State of Khorasan, or Daesh).”

The attacks have drawn condemnation from several countries, including the US, which signed a historic deal with the Taliban in February, and has since been pushing Ghani’s government and the Taliban to exchange prisoners and move forward with dialogue. Instead, Ghani and the Taliban accuse each other of blocking the prisoner exchange program.

There was an outpouring of sympathy and goodwill for those killed in the attacks on Tuesday, with one mother reportedly rushing to breastfeed several newborn babies after their mothers died in the medical facility that was targeted.

In another instance, two families said they would adopt two of the infants should their next of kin lack the resources, while several people came forward in Nangarhar to donate blood for those injured in the attack.

Topics: US Taliban Afghanistan

Related

World
Taliban ready to counter Afghan forces after deadly carnage
World
Pompeo urges Kabul, Taliban cooperation after ‘appalling’ attack

Two held over online threat against Duterte

Updated 4 min 53 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Two held over online threat against Duterte

Updated 4 min 53 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Two men who allegedly offered “rewards” of more than a $1 million to anyone willing to kill President Rodrigo Duterte were arrested after they shared the details on social media.

The suspects —  Ronnel
Mas, 25, a teacher at a public school in the Zambales province, and Ronald Quiboyen, 40, a construction worker — offered rewards of 50 million
Philippine pesos ($1 million) and a 100 million pesos for the president’s killing.

Mas was arrested on Tuesday by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents in the Dagupan district.

Earlier he had posted on his Twitter account, saying: “I will give P50 million reward (to anyone who can kill) Duterte.”

After the post went viral, Mas reportedly deactivated his account. He was traced by NBI agents who used his online interactions to confirm his identity.

At the NBI headquarters, Mas initially claimed he was a victim of identity theft, but later allegedly confessed to the post, saying that “neither did he have P50 million, nor does he want to have the president killed.”

He is said to have claimed that the only reason for his post was to “gain more followers and retweets,” and begged the president for forgiveness.

FASTFACT

Ronnel Mas initially claimed he was a victim of identity theft, but later allegedly confessed to the post, saying that ‘neither did he have P50 million, nor does he want to have the president killed.’

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, said: “Apology is not one of the grounds for extinguishing criminal liability. I cannot feloniously injure another and get away with it by merely saying ‘sorry’.”

Mas is facing charges for incitement to sedition under cybercrime laws and violation of standards for public employees.

Police in Aklan province arrested Quiboyen after he allegedly said on Facebook that he would “double Mas’ bounty offer to kill the president.”

He is also facing charges related to cybercrime.

However, human rights groups condemned the arrest of the two men, with both Karapatan (Alliance for the Advancement of People’s Rights) and the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines describing it as “selective law enforcement.” 

“Mas’ arrest was overkill and shows selective law enforcement. The Duterte administration is prioritizing the alarming crackdown on free expression and dissent through social media critic-tracing and mass arrests instead of adequately responding to people’s needs for broader public health measures for coronavirus,” a Karapatan statement said.

The ACT-Philippines said that Mas’ actions “did not merit such harsh measures from the NBI owing to the clear improbability of the alleged threat.”

The NBI denied the accusations, saying it will take action “against anyone who violates the law.”

The Presidential Security Group (PSG) warned against making online threats to anyone, including political leaders.

“Anybody can be held liable if he threatens to harm or kill a person, what more if the one that is threatened is the president of the republic,” PSG Commander Col. Jesus Durante said.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

Related

Special
World
Manila stays in lockdown as Duterte eases curbs
Special
World
Duterte mulls banning health workers going abroad

Latest updates

US asks Taliban, Afghan government to bring perpetrators to justice
Two held over online threat against Duterte
Qassim governor launches Eid at Home initiative
Turkish, Israeli officials thought to be in secret talks as Erdogan eyes Med gas deal
Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.