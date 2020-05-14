You are here

  • Home
  • Almost 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia recovered

Almost 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia recovered

Security official enforcing the curfew to limit the spread of coronavirus check a motorist in the Baish governorate of Jazan region on Wednesday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/69aew

Updated 18 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Almost 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia recovered

  • Health Ministry reports total 26,935 active cases in KSA; death toll reaches 273
Updated 18 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that nearly 40 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country have recovered from the disease.

The ministry announced a total of 2,365 new recoveries, bringing the total number to 17,622. The total confirmed cases reached 44,830 with 1,905 new cases confirmed. Of these 42 percent are Saudis, 22 percent are female, and 8 percent are children.

There are currently 26,935 active COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in Saudi hospitals, 147 of which are in critical condition.

The Kingdom recorded nine new deaths, taking the death toll to 273. The latest fatalities were two Saudis and seven expatriates from Jeddah and Makkah. They were aged between 42 and 80. Most had chronic diseases.

“It is the second day in a row where recoveries outnumber the confirmed cases,” said Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. “Recently, we have seen an intersection between the new recorded cases curve and the recovery curve, while the recovery curve is rising rapidly which is a very positive sign.”

FASTFACTS

45k - The total number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom reached 44,830.

18,000 - The total number of coronavirus recoveries in Saudi Arabia reached 17,622.

147 - The number of patients in critical condition.

He added that the coronavirus death curve was “stable and fairly low” in the Kingdom when compared to other countries, and that the intense workload had not affected the ministry’s focus or that of other health authorities.

“Neither performance nor medical protocols at Saudi hospitals were affected by the pandemic, including ambulance fleets and Saudi Red Crescent Authority staff. Emergency departments continue to receive all types of urgent cases around the clock.”

Al-Aly repeated his warnings on the risks of social gatherings and asked people to adhere to guidelines to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Please abide by the instructions and stay away from anything that violates them, especially gatherings or leaving your homes for unnecessary purposes; abide by the recommended hygienic behavior, such as washing your hands and avoiding touching surfaces,” Al-Aly said.

Earlier, Al-Aly said fever is the most common symptom of infection as 99 percent of confirmed cases experienced fever, while 60 percent had a cough and 30 percent had difficulty breathing.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces nine new coronavirus deaths
Business & Economy
Coronavirus pandemic threatens Saudi progress on energy transition, says WEF

Thousands pay respects to Saudi housing minister over loss of his son

Updated 15 min 58 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Thousands pay respects to Saudi housing minister over loss of his son

Updated 15 min 58 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Condolences are pouring in by the thousands on the death of the son of Majid Al-Hogail, Saudi housing minister and acting minister of municipal and rural affairs.

“With the heart content with Allah’s will, he (Al-Muhannad) has entered (His mercy),” Al-Hogail tweeted. “I ask Allah in this holy and blessed month to bless him with mercy and paradise. We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

The youngest of the minister’s four children, Al-Muhannad passed away on Tuesday due to a heart attack. 

People took to social media and offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for Al-Muhannad. Ministers, community leaders, family members and everyday people alike paid their respects.

“My sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to your Excellency and to the family,” wrote Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, minister of human resources and social development. “I ask God to bless him (Al-Muhannad) with His mercy and dwell him in Al-Firdaus (heaven) and give you patience … We surely belong to Allah and to Him shall we return.”

Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah wrote: “May Allah reward you, and I ask Allah for forgiveness and mercy (to your deceased).”

One social media user wrote: “Life is full of lessons. We ask Allah’s mercy for the son of his Excellency the Minister and for all Muslims.” Another tweeted: “May Allah grant him mercy and bestow his family patience.”

Saudi football player Sami Al-Jaber wrote: “May Allah bless his youth in heaven, forgive him and have mercy on him.”

One social media user wrote: “A picture is worth a thousand words, how harsh is the loss. I ask Allah to grant you patience and comfort.”

One of Al-Muhannad’s last few tweets included a prayer: “May Allah grant health to all patients who intended to fast during the month of Ramadan but could not, and have mercy on those who intended to fast but passed away.”

One social media user expressed his “deepest and most sincere condolences to … his Excellency Majid Al-Hogail, and we ask Allah to receive him (Al-Muhannad) and have mercy on him and grant his family and loved ones peace and comfort.”

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces nine new coronavirus deaths
Business & Economy
Coronavirus pandemic threatens Saudi progress on energy transition, says WEF

Latest updates

Almost 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia recovered
What We Are Reading Today: Einstein on Einstein
Thousands pay respects to Saudi housing minister over loss of his son
US asks Taliban, Afghan government to bring perpetrators to justice
Two held over online threat against Duterte

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.