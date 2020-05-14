US military offers condolences over Iran accident killing 19

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed grants golden visas to 212 doctors

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, has granted 10-year golden visas to 212 doctors working for the Dubai Health Authority in appreciation of their efforts in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of medical, nursing and administrative staff across the Emirate which have been key to containing the spread of COVID-19 and providing the highest level of healthcare to patients.

The country will successfully overcome the crisis thanks to the strong solidarity between various segments of UAE society in the face of challenges, state news agency WAM quoted the ruler as saying.

Announced last year, the UAE golden visa has been granted to doctors, scientists, innovators, researchers, investors and entrepreneurs in various fields.