You are here

  • Home
  • US military offers condolences over Iran accident killing 19

US military offers condolences over Iran accident killing 19

Above, the damaged Konarak vessel, hit by a friendly fire missile during naval exercises, docked at the Jask port, in southern Hormozgan province in this photo provided by Iranian army official website on May 11, 2020. (Iranian Army official website/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9vdq6

Updated 21 sec ago
AP

US military offers condolences over Iran accident killing 19

  • ‘Our sincere condolences to the Iranian people for the tragic loss of life’
  • But US also criticized the Iran training for taking place so close to the Strait of Hormuz
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: The US military offered condolences Thursday to Iran over a friendly fire incident in the Islamic Republic that killed 19 of its troops, identifying the weapon used in the incident as an anti-ship cruise missile.
Iranian authorities on Monday said that a missile struck the Iranian navy vessel Konarak near the port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers southeast of Tehran in the Gulf of Oman. Authorities said the Konarak was too close to a target and was accidentally hit Sunday in an incident that also wounded 15 troops.
In a statement, Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US Central Command, said the force offered “our sincere condolences to the Iranian people for the tragic loss of life.” However, Urban also criticized the training for taking place so close to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which 20 percent of all oil passes.
“While we are troubled that this mishap occurred in such close proximity to a high-traffic international shipping lane and at a time when most of the region’s focus is on the fight against COVID-19, the unnecessary loss of life is regrettable,” he said.
Tensions had been expected to rise after Iran’s government overcame the initial chaos that engulfed its response to the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the US accused Iran of conducting “dangerous and harassing” maneuvers near American warships in the northern Arabian Gulf. Iran also had been suspected of briefly seizing a Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker just before that.
President Donald Trump withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers two years ago, launching a maximum pressure campaign against Iran that has repeatedly pushed the arch-rivals to the verge of conflict.
Analysts have warned regional tensions will likely increase again. This week also marks the year anniversary of attacks on oil tankers near the strait that the US blamed on Iran.

Topics: Iran US

Related

Middle-East
‘Warped priorities’ killed 19 Iranian sailors in missile accident
Middle East
Iranian IRGC navy ‘harassed’ US military ships in the Gulf

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed grants golden visas to 212 doctors

Updated 14 May 2020
Arab News

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed grants golden visas to 212 doctors

Updated 14 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, has granted 10-year golden visas to 212 doctors working for the Dubai Health Authority in appreciation of their efforts in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of medical, nursing and administrative staff across the Emirate which have been key to containing the spread of COVID-19 and providing the highest level of healthcare to patients.

The country will successfully overcome the crisis thanks to the strong solidarity between various segments of UAE society in the face of challenges, state news agency WAM quoted the ruler as saying.

Announced last year, the UAE golden visa has been granted to doctors, scientists, innovators, researchers, investors and entrepreneurs in various fields.

Topics: Dubai Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE coronavirus infections top 20,000 with 725 new cases
Middle-East
UAE to review government structure, size in post-coronavirus strategy

Latest updates

Football executive warns of ‘100 clubs’ going bankrupt
Typhoon forces risky evacuations in virus-hit Philippines
US military offers condolences over Iran accident killing 19
India and Pakistan Ease Restrictions Despite Rising Coronavirus Infections
Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed grants golden visas to 212 doctors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.