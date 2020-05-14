You are here

UAE confirms 698 new coronavirus cases, more recoveries and fatalities

Authorities conducted over 37,000 new coronavirus tests. (File/AFP)
  • The health ministry announced 407 recoveries and two deaths
  • The new cases were detected through conducting over 37,000 COVID-19 tests
DUBAI: UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 698 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total to 21,084 infected people, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The ministry has also announced 407 recoveries, which puts the number of recovered patients in the country at 6,930. There were two fatalities, increasing the death toll to 208.

Authorities detected the new cases after conducting over 37,000 new coronavirus tests.

On Wednesday, Dubai’s national carrier Emirates announced the resumption of scheduled passenger flights to nine cities from May 21 and will also offer connections from its hub in Dubai for travelers moving between the UK and Australia.

The airline said services to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne would be opened for passengers who comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

Topics: UAE United Arab Emirates Coronavirus

UN envoy to brief Security Council on situation in Yemen 

Updated 17 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

UN envoy to brief Security Council on situation in Yemen 

  • Fierce clashes erupted in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan between government troops and separatists this week
  • Yemen’s Prime Minister met with members of the Security Council on Wednesday
Updated 17 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

United Nations Special Envoy Martin Griffiths will brief the Security Council on Thursday on the situation in Yemen, following recent military escalations and the onset of COVID-19 that threaten efforts to reach a resolution. 
Yemen’s government said earlier this week that forces will confront an “armed rebellion” by southern forces, in the latest developments of a near month-long standoff between allies in the anti-Houthi alliance.
Fierce clashes erupted in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan between government troops and separatists this week, with several killed. 
On April 25, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared a plan to move towards self-rule after decrying protracted delays from the government on a deal agreed in Riyadh last November for a cabinet shake-up and a new power-sharing agreement.
Yemen’s Prime Minister, Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, met with the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the Security Council on Wednesday to discuss the latest security developments, and efforts to bring peace to unify efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting touched on the international rejection of the STC’s self-declaration of rule over the south and the consequent undermining of the work of state institutions in the temporary capital of Aden and efforts to support the implementation of the Riyadh agreement.
The meeting also discussed government efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the Houthi militia’s continued violations of the ceasefire that began last month. 
The meeting discussed the ongoing arrangements for holding the Donor Conference for Yemen 2020, which was called by Saudi Arabia, to aim to provide the necessary humanitarian support to the Yemeni people. 
The prime minister discussed operations of the Saffer oil tank, Yemen’s national oil company.

Topics: Yemen Coronaviirus

