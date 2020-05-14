UAE confirms 698 new coronavirus cases, more recoveries and fatalities

DUBAI: UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 698 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total to 21,084 infected people, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The ministry has also announced 407 recoveries, which puts the number of recovered patients in the country at 6,930. There were two fatalities, increasing the death toll to 208.

Authorities detected the new cases after conducting over 37,000 new coronavirus tests.

On Wednesday, Dubai’s national carrier Emirates announced the resumption of scheduled passenger flights to nine cities from May 21 and will also offer connections from its hub in Dubai for travelers moving between the UK and Australia.

The airline said services to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne would be opened for passengers who comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.