LIVE: Middle East looking to revive economy despite rising coronavirus infections

A man sells ballons at Beirut seaside corniche on May, 13, 2020. (File/AFP)
Countries across the Middle East are looking for ways to revive their economies, despite rising numbers of coronavirus infections. 
Meanwhile shortly after Saudi Arabia suspended the cost of living allowance and increased the value-added tax (VAT), it urged other producers to join them in mitigating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on energy demand. The country – which depends on the stability of oil production - confirmed a total of 44,830 cases of virus infections. 
Lebanon, meanwhile, called on the public to stay home, starting Wednesday evening until dawn on Monday, reversing measures earlier this month that phased out restrictions imposed since mid-March.
Thursday (GMT times)
06:41 – France's nationwide lockdown reduced the number of those normally classified as unemployed by making it impossible for them to look for work, dropping unemployment figures in the first quarter to an 11-year low, authorities said on Thursday. 
06:40 - A powerful typhoon hit the central Philippines Thursday, forcing a complicated and risky evacuation for tens of thousands already hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic. At least 200,000 people live in coastal areas or flimsy homes in the province near where the storm, called Typhoon Vongfong, made landfall with fierce winds and heavy rain.
06:30 - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged governments, civil society and health authorities on Wednesday to urgently address mental health needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that psychological suffering is increasing.
06:28 - The head of Dubai airport said temperature screening and face masks will become common sights at airports to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus but physical distancing could make flying more expensive.
06:20 - The next pandemic could be in the Amazon rainforest, warns Brazilian ecologist David Lapola, who says human encroachment on animals' habitats - a likely culprit in the coronavirus outbreak - is soaring there because of rampant deforestation.
06:07 - Oil prices edged higher Thursday on signs that production cuts are easing a virus-triggered glut, but gains were capped after the head of the Federal Reserve warned about the pandemic's economic impact.

US military offers condolences over Iran accident killing 19

Updated 29 min 37 sec ago
AP

US military offers condolences over Iran accident killing 19

  • ‘Our sincere condolences to the Iranian people for the tragic loss of life’
  • But US also criticized the Iran training for taking place so close to the Strait of Hormuz
Updated 29 min 37 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: The US military offered condolences Thursday to Iran over a friendly fire incident in the Islamic Republic that killed 19 of its troops, identifying the weapon used in the incident as an anti-ship cruise missile.
Iranian authorities on Monday said that a missile struck the Iranian navy vessel Konarak near the port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers southeast of Tehran in the Gulf of Oman. Authorities said the Konarak was too close to a target and was accidentally hit Sunday in an incident that also wounded 15 troops.
In a statement, Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US Central Command, said the force offered “our sincere condolences to the Iranian people for the tragic loss of life.” However, Urban also criticized the training for taking place so close to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which 20 percent of all oil passes.
“While we are troubled that this mishap occurred in such close proximity to a high-traffic international shipping lane and at a time when most of the region’s focus is on the fight against COVID-19, the unnecessary loss of life is regrettable,” he said.
Tensions had been expected to rise after Iran’s government overcame the initial chaos that engulfed its response to the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the US accused Iran of conducting “dangerous and harassing” maneuvers near American warships in the northern Arabian Gulf. Iran also had been suspected of briefly seizing a Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker just before that.
President Donald Trump withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers two years ago, launching a maximum pressure campaign against Iran that has repeatedly pushed the arch-rivals to the verge of conflict.
Analysts have warned regional tensions will likely increase again. This week also marks the year anniversary of attacks on oil tankers near the strait that the US blamed on Iran.

Latest updates

LIVE: Middle East looking to revive economy despite rising coronavirus infections
Malaysia drops 1MDB money laundering case against ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer
Truck bomb in eastern Afghan city kills five, 14 injured
Football executive warns of ‘100 clubs’ going bankrupt
Typhoon forces risky evacuations in virus-hit Philippines

